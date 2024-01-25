Škoda Auto increases deliveries by 18.5% YoY

Czech carmaker records growth in key markets despite challenging environment

Globally, the Octavia remains the bestseller, followed by Kamiq and Kodiaq SUVs

The Kodiaq and the newly launched Kushaq topped sales in the Middle East, with the Kushaq recording a 300% increase over 2022

Škoda Auto advances its internationalisation strategy throughout 2023, expanding into Vietnam and Kazakhstan

Middle East: – In 2023, Škoda Auto achieved a notable increase in its vehicle deliveries, reaching a total of 866,800 units. This represents significant growth of 18.5% over the previous year. By entering the Vietnamese and Kazakhstan markets in H2 2023, Škoda is systematically advancing its internationalisation. The brand is also focusing on the Middle East, recognising the remarkable opportunities for growth in this region. The newly opened fully digitalised showroom in Kuwait is among the first in the world to adopt Škoda’s new CI. This establishment marks Škoda’s initial ventures in the Middle Eastern region.

Germany continues to be the brand’s largest single market, with 157,800 vehicles delivered (+17.6%). Additionally, Škoda posted a strong result in the Czech domestic market, with 87,800 deliveries (+23.4%). The strongest growth was recorded in Germany, the UK and the Czech Republic. The all-electric Enyaq series, which is among the best-selling EVs in many European markets, set a new record since its launch, with 81,700 vehicles sold (+52.1%).

Klaus Zellmer, Škoda Auto CEO, says: “Our customers have spoken, and I’m truly grateful for their confidence in the Škoda brand. The hard work and dedication of the people who design, build and sell our cars yielded an impressive result in our 2023 deliveries despite all the economic and market challenges of the past year. Growing demand across our model lines confirms our strategy of offering customers their choice of combustion, purely electric and hybrid powertrains during the transition to ever more e-mobility. Our business model is robust, even as we remain vigilant for new challenges in an unpredictable global market. We remain focused on what our customers want and on continually growing our capacity to respond quickly to the market, including investing in the ongoing development of our employees to secure the future of Škoda.”

Martin Jahn, Škoda Auto Board Member for Sales and Marketing, adds: “Škoda Auto achieved a substantial 18.5% increase in global deliveries to customers last year, translating to 135,500 additional cars compared to 2022. Europe, which continues to be one of our key markets, recorded a 27.4% rise in Western regions, securing our seventh-place ranking among leading brands. Outside Europe, we achieved milestones such as surpassing 100,000 vehicle sales in India over two years and successfully tapping the Vietnamese and Kazakh markets."

Growth in the Middle East

In the Middle East, Škoda recorded impressive car delivery figures for 2023, achieving an unprecedented 108% growth compared to the previous year. Delivering a total of 2,463 units, the carmaker doubled the previous year’s figure, underscoring its successful integration into the Middle East market.

As a example of this success, 2023 saw the opening of the first Škoda showroom outside of Europe to feature the brand’s new CI, located in Kuwait. This facility exemplifies innovation and progress, not only strengthening Škoda’s presence in the region but also raising standards by delivering a holistic customer experience in a fully digital showroom.

Looking ahead to 2024, Škoda Middle East is focusing on expanding its footprint in the region. The company plans to continue enhancing its brand identity and growing its dealership network. Part of this strategy includes collaborating with existing dealers to open new facilities, aiming to broaden Škoda’s reach and reinforce its market position.

Lukáš Honzák, Managing Director of Škoda Middle East, emphasised: “Our team is ready to introduce the Škoda brand to new markets within the region as part of its commitment to reaching a broader audience. We take pride in delivering European excellence, innovative features, and excellent value for money.”

He adds: “Responding to customers’ evolving needs, Škoda has been progressively introducing models to the region, curating a versatile range to meet the unique demands of customers in the Middle East. As we enter 2024, we will be bringing out the Kushaq Monte Carlo, marking a strategic move to expand our target audience to include younger and more diverse groups.”

This forward-looking strategy aligns with Škoda’s global vision, emphasising innovation and the delivery of high-quality vehicles to customers worldwide. For further information and updates, please refer to the latest press release from Škoda’s headquarters.

Worldwide deliveries in 2023 by market region:

Market region Deliveries from January to December 2023 (Deliveries 2022 / change in per cent) Europe 712,000 vehicles (574,800 vehicles; +23.9%) EU 27+NO+IS 601,100 vehicles (477,700 vehicles; +25.8%) Western Europe 480,100 vehicles (377,000 vehicles; +27.4%) Germany (largest single market globally) 157,800 vehicles (134,300 vehicles; +17.6%) United Kingdom 70,300 vehicles (49,600 vehicles; +41.8%) Central Europe 185,000 vehicles (148,000 vehicles; +25.1%) Czech Republic (domestic market) 87,800 vehicles (71,200 vehicles; +23.4%) Eastern Europe 46,800 vehicles (49,900 vehicles; -6.2%) India 48,800 vehicles (51,900 vehicles; -5.8%) China & Taiwan 32,800 vehicles (51,200 vehicles; -35.9%) Rest of the world 83,200 vehicles (60,000 vehicles; +38.6%) Turkey 33,600 vehicles (18,500 vehicles; +81.8%) Total (Worldwide) 866,800 vehicles (731,300 vehicles; +18.5%)

Škoda Auto brand deliveries to customers in 2023

(in units, rounded, listed by model; +/- in per cent compared to 2022):

Škoda Octavia 191,900; +36.0%

Škoda Kamiq 116,500; +21.0%

Škoda Kodiaq 105,900; +12.1%

Škoda Karoq 100,100; +14.1%

Škoda Fabia 94,400; +1.9%

Škoda Enyaq 81,700; +52.1%

Škoda Superb 67,400; +10.9%

Škoda Scala 59,200; +49.8%

Škoda Kushaq 26,600; -0.6%

Škoda Slavia 19,900; -4.9%

Škoda Rapid 3,300; -81.0%

