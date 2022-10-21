Non-cancerous nodules require removal upon enlargement as they may obstruct swallowing and breathing

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Doctors at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC), part of the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, successfully conducted laser ablation of benign (non-cancerous) thyroid nodules in a 48-year-old woman, Rula Shukair. The minimally invasive procedure has helped the patient avoid surgery for the removal of the thyroid gland and spared her from a lifelong dependency on medications to maintain normal metabolism.

Palpable thyroid nodules occur in about 4 to 7 percent of the population (10 to 18 million persons). A thyroid nodule is a palpable swelling in the thyroid gland with an otherwise normal appearance. They are common and may be caused by a variety of thyroid disorders. While most are benign, about 5 percent of all palpable nodules are cancerous. Nodules are evaluated for thyroid cancer with a biopsy, and those containing cancer or suspicious for cancer are removed by surgery. Benign nodules are usually not removed unless they grow over time or cause symptoms such as difficulty in swallowing or choking.

Rula had three nodules at the right of her thyroid gland and three at the left. She had been following up at the ENT department every six months for observation, ultrasound, and other tests to monitor the size of the nodules. However, in her last follow-up, doctors noticed an enlargement of one of the nodules, and the ENT surgeon suggested laser ablation.

Laser ablation is a procedure to reduce the size of benign thyroid nodules that are symptomatic. It may cause difficulty in breathing, swallowing, neck discomfort, or foreign body sensation, or the procedure may be performed for cosmetic reasons.

Elaborating on the procedure, Dr. Shaik Irfan Basha, Consultant Otorhinolaryngology and Head & Neck Surgery, and the Chair of the Department of Surgery, SKMC, said: “This technique is performed while the patient is conscious, under local anesthesia. A thin needle, less than 1 millimeter in diameter, is inserted into the target thyroid nodule under ultrasound guidance. Laser treatments are performed through the needle, and the amount of energy delivered is planned and pre-calculated based on the size of the nodule. Patients recover within two hours and are discharged on the same day without the need for any further medication. They can resume work and other activities the very next day and are evaluated immediately after the procedure, one month after, and again at 12 months.”

Speaking further about the procedure, Dr. Shaik Irfan Basha said: “Laser ablation therapy for benign thyroid nodules is a relatively new, non-surgical procedure that is effective, reproducible, generally well tolerated and has a very low risk of major complications. Our thyroid is a vital organ that regulates metabolism, growth, and development. Laser ablation allows us to preserve the organ.”

The ideal candidates for this procedure are thyroid patients who have:

Benign thyroid nodules

Multinodular compressive goitre (enlarged thyroid) producing a bulge in the neck and aesthetic discomfort

Compressive symptoms such as difficulty in swallowing and breathing.

Large mass that displaces the trachea

Additionally, the procedure can also be ideal for certain patients who refuse to undergo partial or complete surgical removal of the thyroid gland out of concern of long-life consumption of levothyroxine that cannot completely replace the function of the thyroid gland.

The patient said, “I was thrilled when Dr. Basha informed me that I will be the first candidate at SKMC to undergo laser ablation of the nodules. I was relieved that I wouldn’t have to undergo surgery or have my thyroid gland removed. Now, I do not need any medication, nor do I have any scars on my neck. I am truly grateful to the doctors and the entire team at SKMC."

To find out more about SKMC’s surgical and ENT capabilities, please call 800 50 or visit www.seha.ae/. You can also book an appointment through the SEHA Mobile app or WhatsApp us on 02-4102200.

-Ends-

About SEHA:

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company PJSC–SEHA – is an independent, public joint stock company created to develop the curative activities of the public healthcare system in Abu Dhabi. The company owns and operates all the public hospitals and clinics of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

SEHA is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy.

SEHA is committed to continuous improvement of customer care to recognized international standards and providing the community with world-class healthcare. SEHA operates 14 hospitals with over 3,385 beds, 70 ambulatory care, family care and urgent care centers and 3 blood banks. Its facilities accommodate 117,162 inpatients annually and conduct 43,262 surgeries, as well as treating more than five million outpatients.

SEHA is one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in the Middle East with more than 14,000 doctors, nurses, ancillary care, and administrative personnel. Learn more at www.seha.ae