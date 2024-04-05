DUBIMED Medical Supplies Trading LLC will distribute SkinPen Precision on behalf of Crown Aesthetics

DALLAS, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Aesthetics ("Crown"), a division of Crown Laboratories, Inc., is happy to announce that SkinPen® Precision ("SkinPen"), the first microneedling device cleared by the FDA and a global leader in skin remodeling, is now available through DUBIMED Medical Supplies Trading LLC in United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Oman.



Access to SkinPen will significantly benefit these Gulf States countries' healthcare professionals and their customers. Accounts will be able to offer their patients the #1 and best-in-class* US microneedling device available today, backed by an elite level of Customer Service and Training that SkinPen Precision customers and patients have come to expect across the globe.



"Our international expansion has been robust, and the Middle East is very important to the future growth of our organization," said Andy Moulton, Vice President of Sales, International for Crown Aesthetics.



"DUBIMED is well positioned to grow all our brands over the next few years. Together, we are committed to supporting our customers' skin health journey by helping them visibly transform and improve the appearance of their skin without surgical intervention."



"At DUBIMED, we stand as leaders in the Gulf Cooperation Council for more than 37 years and are committed to bringing cutting-edge aesthetics medical solutions to these markets," said Safi Rajab, CEO of DUBIMED. "We are incredibly proud to add Crown's products to our high caliber global brand portfolio and to have the opportunity to propel Crown's brand to new heights in the Gulf."



FDA cleared in 2018 and backed by over 90 validation studies*, SkinPen Precision is a superior skin remodeling device engineered in the USA.



SkinPen's intended use:

USA Intended Use – FDA Cleared Class II Medical Device:



The SkinPen Precision system is a microneedling device and accessories intended to be used as a treatment to improve the appearance of wrinkles of the neck for Fitzpatrick skin types II - IV and to improve the appearance of facial acne scars in adults with all Fitzpatrick skin types aged 22 years and older.

CE Mark – Medical Device Class IIa:



Medical Purpose: SkinPen Precision Microneedling System is a medical device intended to treat facial acne scars in adults aged 22 years or older.



Aesthetic Purposes: SkinPen Precision Microneedling System is also intended to help improve the cosmetic appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, stretch marks, surgical scars, enlarged pores and pigmentation conditions (dyschromia).



Gulf States:

SkinPen® Precision is intended to utilize Collagen Induction Therapy to treat melasma, acne and surgical scars.



Indications and body treatment areas for SkinPen Precision may vary based on country. Please visit www.skinpeninternational.com



SkinPen Precision works by creating controlled micro-injuries to stimulate the body's natural wound-healing response and remodel scar tissue. The award-winning SkinPen has a superior safety profile and is clinically proven effective on all Fitzpatrick skin types. Patients experience minimal cellular damage and little to no downtime.



DUBIMED - Contact Us

• Customer Service | Orders or Questions:

• info@dubimed.com

• Phone Number: +971 4 3333 543

• Chat on WhatsApp: +971 52 214 5255

• Website: https://dubaimed.com

• Instagram: @dubimed

• LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dubimed/

* Crown Aesthetics data on file, USA, 07.2023.



For complete clinical trial summary and important safety information including contraindication and how to use the SkinPen Precision microneedling device, visit www.skinpen.com.



About Crown Aesthetics

Crown Aesthetics, the premier medical aesthetics company, is dedicated to helping leading practices around the world grow their businesses. We do that by delivering dramatic results in rejuvenation and restoration.



Our minimally-invasive innovations – SkinPen®, the first FDA-cleared microneedling device; MicroPen EVO™, also FDA-cleared; BIOJUVE™, a novel skin biome brand; a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) system ProGen PRP® Eclipse; and VOTESSE®, a hair health system - act as "gateway" products that drive new and highly satisfied patients into practices. Based in Dallas, Texas, Crown Aesthetics sets industry standards for efficacy, safety, and innovation. As a result, our customers consistently deliver the best aesthetic care in the business. For more information, please visit www.crownaesthetics.com.



About Crown Laboratories, Inc.

Crown, a privately held, fully integrated global skincare company, is committed to developing and providing a diverse portfolio of aesthetic, premium and therapeutic skincare products that improve the quality of life for its consumers throughout their skincare journey. An innovative company focused on skin science for life, Crown's unyielding pursuit of delivering therapeutic excellence and enhanced patient outcomes is why it has become a leader in Dermatology and Aesthetics. Crown has been listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies List for ten years and has expanded its distribution to over 50 countries. For more information, visit www.crownlaboratories.com.



SOURCE Crown Laboratories, Inc.

CONTACT: Jill McGonigle, 978-866-4931, jmcgonigle@crownlaboratories.com