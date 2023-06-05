A unique guest experience focused on wellness, culture, and the purity of the Red Sea

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – A landmark shift towards welcoming international visitors means Saudi Arabia is the fastest-growing tourism destination in the G20, thanks to its mix of history, heritage, culture, coral-fringed beaches, and sunshine.

Deriving from the Arabic word for hope and the Sanskrit word for purity, Amaala embodies this transformation as part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 program to build a vibrant society, thriving economy, and ambitious nation. Spanning over 1,600 square miles (4,155 square kilometers) of an unspoiled nature reserve, this region is blessed with dramatic coastal scenery, majestic mountainous backdrops, pristine white-sand beaches, and untouched coastal reefs – all within easy reach from major regional destinations such as Riyadh, Dubai, and Istanbul, while Paris, Rome, Berlin, and Mumbai are all within six hours’ travel.

A place to reconnect

Six Senses Amaala will serve as a canvas on which to paint an experience of a lifetime. Integrated into the unique landforms, the beachfront residences, a hillside village, and villas that line the private mangrove bay offer varied accommodation options to suit all guest preferences. They blend the natural raw beauty of the site with the understated purity and elegance of the brand’s sustainable design standards.

The 64 rooms, six suites, 30 villas, and 25 branded residences, designed by architects U+A and interiors by Studio Carter, are inspired by the region’s traditional coastal villages, which seamlessly integrate with the naturally occurring topography and use locally sourced materials. They will be located on one of the most dramatic landforms along Amaala’s Triple Bay area, offering panoramic views across the Hijaz Cove to the Red Sea. The meandering streets and paths that crisscross the site lead to enchanting plazas with glimpses of the Pura Cove and its iridescent blue lagoons.

The central feature of the site is the dramatic Mesa, featuring spectacular overhangs and caves. Eons of wind and water erosion have scored the limestone to reveal fossilized corals and mollusks that stand testimony to the ancient history of this land. To the north, the village opens onto the long sweeping beaches of Hijaz Cove, home to a beach restaurant, family pool, and branded residences. To the south, the village leads around the point to natural rock pools, pocket beaches, and a mangrove boardwalk to access the spa, which will set up home in a private cove.

Six Senses Spa

Spa facilities will include a cryotherapy chamber, longevity clinic, and male and female thermal areas featuring Finnish and infrared saunas, herbal steam rooms, salt rooms, vitality pools, and ice baths. The Watsu pool, sound dome, yoga platform, and multi-sensory relaxation areas will all be used for taking time to restore and reconnect.

Crafted experiences

Layered onto the resort’s facilities will be a host of activities based on Amaala’s three pillars of ‘wellness and sports’, ‘arts and culture’, and ‘sea, sun, and lifestyle’. Guests will be immersed in the aromas and flavors of the region as they pass the coffee roastery, bakery, water bar, and shisha tea house. There will also be clubs for kids and teens, prayer rooms, and communal lounges. Incorporating the Eat With Six Senses philosophy of natural ingredients, local and sustainable, and less is more, all-day dining menus will feature Middle Eastern and Mediterranean influences. The juice bar, fermentation rooms, and ice cream will all be fresh and artisan, and the signature restaurant will offer Southeast Asian cuisine and barbecue foods.

“We are connected by a shared commitment to the practice, appreciation, and advancement of arts and culture, wellness, and environmental preservation,” says Six Senses CEO Neil Jacobs. “Six Senses Amaala is part of a holistic hub for the arts, a leading diving destination, an extension of the Mediterranean yachting corridors, and an integrated wellness community, all of which we hope inspires guests to embark on transformative personal journeys.”

Branded residences

The 25 Six Senses branded residences, from three to six bedrooms, have been carefully positioned to balance seclusion with moments of togetherness while opening to uninterrupted coastal vistas. The central courtyards function as a way to connect separate living pavilions while reflecting the vernacular architecture and lifestyles of the Arabian Peninsula.

Sustainability is at the core of every facet of the resort’s building and operating practices. This includes a dedicated desalination plant that has zero impact on the pristine coral reefs and a ban on single-use plastics. All wastewater and organic waste will be used for agriculture and the organic farm. Energy requirements will be met using renewable sources in line with the development’s zero carbon footprint. With the ambition to become a top diving and yachting destination, emphasis has been placed on conserving the marine and coastal ecosystem.

John Pagano, Group CEO of Red Sea Global, the developer behind Amaala, added: “I am delighted to announce this partnership based on shared values with such an iconic brand. The resort is situated within one of the most dramatic landscapes along Triple Bay, with a stunning backdrop of the bay itself and panoramic views of the pristine Red Sea coast. This announcement also comes at an exciting time as we are close to welcoming the first guests to Six Senses Southern Dunes, The Red Sea, which will open in the coming months. Our growing relationship with the Six Senses brand across our expanding portfolio reflects our belief in the quality of operations they bring to every property, and our shared commitment to protecting and enhancing the environment.”

Six Senses Amaala is set to open as part of the first phase of the Triple Bay development.

Mindfully designed with sustainability at its core, Six Senses Amaala on Saudi Arabia’s northwestern coast will protect the natural assets of the sparkling Red Sea.

Conceived as a natural extension of its environment and cultural heritage, Six Senses Amaala’s contemporary architecture and design offer a welcoming, breezy flow.

-Ends-

About Six Senses

Six Senses operates 22 hotels and resorts in 18 countries and has signed a further 41 properties into the development pipeline. Part of IHG Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses serves as a changemaker and maintains a leadership commitment to community, sustainability, emotional hospitality, wellness,

and crafted experiences, infused with a touch of quirkiness. Whether an exquisite island resort, mountain retreat, or urban hotel, the vision remains the same: to reawaken people’s senses so they feel the purpose behind their travels and ultimately reconnect with themselves, others, and the world around them.



Six Senses Residences offers all the unique amenities of a resort life community while retaining the privacy and personal touches of a beautifully appointed private villa or apartment. Each is an appreciating long-term investment to be cherished for generations to come with immediate benefits and exclusive status at other resorts worldwide.



Six Senses Spas guides guests on their personal path to well-being in all resorts as well as a handful of standalone spas. The high-tech and high-touch approach goes beyond ordinary beauty treatments to offer holistic wellness, integrative medicine, and longevity.

Figures as at March 31, 2023

For further information, please contact;

Ramzi Alabras

Mojo PRM

E ramzi@mojo-me.com

About Red Sea Global

Red Sea Global (RSG - https://www.redseaglobal.com/) is a closed joint-stock company wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia.

RSG is a global multi-project developer, seeking to lead the world towards a more sustainable future, showing how responsible and regenerative development can uplift communities, drive economies, and enhance the environment. The protection of natural capital is central to all development decisions, as the organization seeks to create a better future for all.

A cornerstone of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 ambition to diversify its economy, RSG is playing a key role in transforming the nation, by creating exciting opportunities for young Saudi talent and the private sector, as it develops built assets and destinations across multiple sectors that make a positive impact for people and the planet.

RSG is the visionary company behind some of the world’s most ambitious development ventures, including luxury regenerative tourism destinations such as The Red Sea and Amaala.

Across its portfolio, RSG leverages the most innovative concepts, strategies, and technologies to deliver projects.

About Amaala

Set along Saudi Arabia’s north-western coast and spanning 4,155 sq. km, the year-round destination features a pristine landscape and diverse natural ecosystems, coupled with a unique and intriguing heritage and local culture.

Designed to evolve and elevate the very best in travel, Amaala is an ultra-luxury destination and the first global integrated family wellness destination, set to curate transformative personal journeys inspired by arts, wellness, and the purity of the Red Sea. State-of-the-art facilities and an attractive year-long events calendar will ensure Amaala is a distinctive wellness destination worldwide.

Phase One of Amaala – focused on the Triple Bay masterplan - is well underway, with our first guests to be welcomed in 2024. It will consist of eight resorts offering upwards of 1,200 hotel keys.

Once complete, Amaala will be home to more than 3,900 hotel rooms across 29 hotels, and approximately 1,200 luxury residential villas, apartments, and estate homes, alongside high-end retail establishments, fine dining, wellness, and recreational facilities.

Two of Amaala’s signature attractions will be the Red Sea marine life institute - an educational and scientific research center designed by world-renowned architects, Foster + Partners – and the Triple Bay Marina Yacht Club, which is set to become an international hub for luxury yachting.

Sustainability is a cornerstone of Amaala, and the entire destination will be powered by 100% renewable energy, for which the resulting saving in CO2 emissions to the atmosphere is equivalent to nearly half a million tons each year. The destination will operate with a zero-carbon footprint once fully operational.