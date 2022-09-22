Dubai, UAE – Sitecore®, a global leader in end-to-end digital experience management software, has announced it will be highlighting the benefits of its composable digital experience (DXP) platform at the GITEX Global 2022 technology event to be held at Dubai World Trade Centre from October 10-14.

Over the past two years, Sitecore has invested significantly in acquiring and integrating new products and focusing on a cloud-based, composable software-as-a-service (SAAS) model that is flexible enough to meet both the existing and future needs of its clients and their customers. Sitecore’s composable DXP consists of various platforms for creating deep, personalized customer connections that clients can use to enhance their existing digital platforms or build new ones at their own pace and according to the needs of their individual businesses.

According to Mohammed Alkhotani, Sitecore’s Area Vice President – Middle East and Africa, , “Two complementary factors make the timing of GITEX ideal to showcase the capabilities of Sitecore’s composable DXP across all businesses, irrespective of size or industry. First, the recently announced Dubai Metaverse Strategy is advancing the emirate’s role in serving as a global hub for cutting-edge technologies, and second, the pandemic and subsequent increase in online activity has raised customers’ digital expectations enormously.”

Emphasizing the last point, Alkhotani cites a survey of customers in the Middle East commissioned by Sitecore earlier this year, which found 78% of respondents wanted brands to connect with them on a personal level. In addition, more than three-quarters of respondents felt they had created a deeper connection with their favourite brand in 2022 through their online experience.

Alkhotani adds, “The brands that will thrive in a post-pandemic world are those that connect intelligently and meet their customers with authentic experiences throughout their journey. Our solutions aim to make the integration of customer experience into every digital brand touch point simple and seamless, from personalization tools to deliver tailored services, to an integrated commerce system to simplify payment processes.”

