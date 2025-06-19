Sharjah, UAE: The winners and finalists of the Theatre Architecture Competition (TAC) taking place during World Stage Design (WSD) 2025 from 18-25 October in Sharjah, UAE has been announced.

This is the 12th edition of the competition with the theme ‘Theatre of Possibilities’ and co-organised by Sharjah Performing Arts Academy (SPAA) and the International Organisation of Scenographers Theatre Architects and Technicians (OISTAT) Architecture Commission.

Charcoalblue – a globally reputed theatre, acoustic, and experience consultancy service is the sponsor of the Competition this year which received 50 entries from 17 countries around the world.

The site for TAC is Bait Obaid Al Shamsi - the large two-storey building with a central courtyard which used to be a house was built around 1845 for merchant Obaid Bin Hamad Al Shamsi. Renovated in the late 1990s, the building is presently managed by the Sharjah Art Foundation and hosts a series of artists' studios and events.

Participants had to submit ideas for a flexible structure to transform the central courtyard into a new 100-seat temporary performance space, but which also deals with the site’s specific climate. The proposals had to also consider the heritage of the venue and the region, sustainability and to offer a maximum construction and dismantling time of no more than three days.

The first, second and third place winners are:

Kuo, Chun-Hao, Taiwan - The Dynamic Fold Janae Van Panahon, New Zealand - Diwaniyat Al-Masrah: Theatre’s Gathering Cynthia Bou Chebl, Lebanon - The Crossroads Theater

Additional prizes:

Zachary Wong, Hong Kong - Wanderer Vladislav Dudyrev and Aleksei Vorobev, Russian Federation - AL-BAYT THEATRE

The list of finalists is here: https://www.sharjahwsd2025.com/theatre-architecture-competition

“We were delighted to receive so many compelling entries for TAC. The proposals were brilliant and beautiful which made the jurying process tough and exciting. Congratulations to the winners and finalists. We look forward to showcasing these incredible architecture design proposals at Bait Al Shamsi during WSD 2025. I extend a warm welcome to all professional and emerging architects in the region to come see this exhibition and attend the Middle East debut of World Stage Design”, said Jacqui George, Project Director, WSD 2025.

Tickets for WSD 2025 is available here: https://worldstagedesign2025.vfairs.com/

PR & Partnerships Officer:

Ancy Alexander

Email: ancyalexander@spaa.ae

About Sharjah Performing Arts Academy

Sharjah Performing Arts Academy (SPAA) is the only dedicated performing arts academy in the Middle East, offering comprehensive education in both performing and production arts. SPAA trains students for various roles, from actors and dancers to stage managers and scenic designers, preparing them for success in the competitive global industry. The Academy's mission is to develop confident, creative professionals who can lead and collaborate in any global context.

About OISTAT

OISTAT was founded in Prague in 1968. It stands for “Organisation Internationale des Scénographes, Techniciens et Architectes de Théâtre” in French, and “International Organisation of Scenographers, Theatre Architects and Technicians” in English. OISTAT is a global network for theatre practitioners celebrating design, technology and architecture in live performances.