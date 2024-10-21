GENEVA – SITA, the leading technology provider for the travel and transport industry, has announced a new partnership with Air Niugini to integrate SITA’s recently launched SITA Connect Go Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) platform into the airline’s digital infrastructure. The solution will link Air Niugini’s six international airport and sales offices to the airline’s head office in Port Moresby and its cloud-hosted applications.

SITA Connect Go is the only integrated networking and security solution designed specifically for the air transport industry, offering secure connectivity for Air Niugini's global workforce, whether stationed in the office or working remotely. The solution will improve productivity, offer enhanced flexibility, and increase the average bandwidth by about forty times, all while mitigating risks associated with traditional internet deployments.

With many other airlines in final discussions to embark on the SITA SASE journey, this partnership marks the first implementation of SITA Connect Go SASE in the APAC region and showcases the solution’s value for airlines' international operations. SITA Connect Go aims to help the industry transform its network capabilities to meet evolving bandwidth, resilience, security, and automation needs while remaining cost competitive.

Sumesh Patel, President, SITA APAC, said: “This new partnership with Air Niugini is a big step for us in the region as we look to continue offering solutions that cater to our customers’ needs. Our end-to-end secure network solutions are a great way for airlines to stop worrying about their network capabilities and concentrate on other important priorities across their operations. By offering them robust security, increased bandwidth, and a higher flexibility for their staff, we can help them do just that.”

Gary Seddon, CEO of Air Niugini, said: "Our partnership with SITA to implement the SITA Connect Go SASE platform is a transformative step in our digital evolution. This solution will significantly enhance the connectivity and security of our operations, allowing us to better serve our passengers, improve productivity across our international offices, and future-proof our infrastructure as we continue to expand. We are proud to be the first airline in the APAC region to adopt this cutting-edge technology, reinforcing our commitment to operational excellence and innovation."

About SITA

SITA is the air transport industry's IT provider, delivering solutions for airlines, airports, aircraft and governments. Our technology powers more seamless, safe, secure and sustainable air travel.

With around 2,500 customers, SITA’s solutions drive operational efficiencies at more than 1,000 airports while delivering the promise of the connected aircraft to customers of over 18,000 aircraft globally. SITA also provides technology solutions that help more than 70 governments strike the balance of secure borders and seamless travel. Its communications network connects every corner of the globe, and SITA bridges 45% of the air transport community’s data exchange.

In 2023, the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) approved SITA’s near-term and long-term emission reduction targets. These science-based targets are pivotal in guiding the company’s climate actions to curtail greenhouse gas emissions effectively. SITA is also developing solutions to help the aviation industry meet its carbon reduction objectives, including reduced fuel burn and greater operational efficiencies.

In 2024, SITA acquired Materna IPS, leader in passenger handling, to create the world’s most powerful passenger portfolio for airports and digital travel. SITA then acquired ASISTIM, to offer a fully-fledged airline flight Operations Control Center managed service. The company also launched SmartSea to give the maritime industry access to the same advanced technology that is transforming air travel. The launch comes as part of SITA’s expansion into cruise and rail, as well Urban Air Mobility, such as Vertiports.

SITA is 100% owned by the industry and driven by its needs. It is one of the most internationally diverse companies, providing services in over 200 countries and territories.

Go to www.sita.aero for more information.

About Air Niugini

Air Niugini Limited is the flag carrier of Papua New Guinea, based at Air Niugini House on the site of Port Moresby International Airport, Port Moresby. It operates out of its base Port Moresby to 21 domestic and 10 International destinations. The airline just celebrated its 50 years anniversary in November last year.