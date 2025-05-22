Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – SISCO Holding, a leading investment holding company in Saudi Arabia, has officially been certified as one of the Best Places to Work for 2025. This recognition is a testament to the company’s unwavering commitment to building a workplace culture rooted in trust, collaboration, and people-first values.

The company was highly rated across key areas including leadership, HR practices, teamwork, and employee engagement. Employees expressed strong confidence in the leadership team’s vision and integrity, acknowledged the effectiveness of a transparent and growth-oriented HR framework, and highlighted a culture of trust, collaboration, and mutual respect. Additionally, high levels of engagement reflected a meaningful connection between employees and their work, driven by recognition, opportunity, and alignment with the company’s values.

In a statement from Maqbool Aswni, HRA Manager of Sisco Holding “Receiving the Best Place to Work certification is not just a milestone—it’s a reflection of the values we live every day. At SISCO Holding, we don’t just say we care. We show it—in every conversation, every opportunity, and every success we celebrate together.”

These results underscore the company’s ongoing commitment to creating a supportive, inclusive, and high-performing workplace culture. By investing in leadership, people-centric practices, and a strong sense of community, the organization continues to position itself as an employer of choice in Saudi where employees feel valued, empowered, and inspired to contribute to a greater purpose.

About SISCO Holding

SISCO Holding is a diversified investment company operating in key sectors such as logistics, water solutions, and industrial services. Guided by a vision of sustainable growth and operational excellence, SISCO Holding continues to invest in its people as the foundation for future success. For more information, visit sisco.com.sa

