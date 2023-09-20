Riyadh: sirar by stc, the cutting-edge cybersecurity provider and one of the stc group subsidiaries, an engine of digital transformation in the region, has been ranked 1st in the Middle East and North Africa and the 11th position globally in MSSP Alert's Top 250 Managed Security Service Providers for 2023 list. This recognition comes from extensive research conducted by the esteemed CyberRisk Alliance. Among the illustrious companies sharing this global stage with industry giants around the world, sirar by stc stands out as the sole Saudi Arabian company on this list.

Furthermore, sirar has undertaken steadfast endeavours since its foundation in 2021 to position itself as the trusted data economy platform. This pursuit is underpinned by its state-of-the-art cybersecurity services, which have been instrumental in bolstering the digital foundations of enterprises within the kingdom and in the MENA region scale.

Through its Managed Security Services (MSS), sirar enables organizations to take control of their digital environments and enhance their cybersecurity capabilities. The comprehensive suite of services includes SOC as a service, VMDR, DDoS protection, email security, web security, Sayn, etc. These offerings expand the horizons of security operations, empowering customers to detect and counteract cyber threats proactively.

This achievement underscores the company’s unwavering commitment to continually enhance its capabilities and broaden its offerings, thereby empowering organizations to fortify their digital defences and elevate the cybersecurity landscape in the Middle East and Northern Africa.

It is worth mentioning the role of the dedicated local expertise in this achievement. This recognition stands as a testament to the commitment of the company’s experts in driving growth. It remains steadfast in its promise to deliver cybersecurity services in excellence that meet the highest standards.

About CyberRisk Alliance

Business intelligence company serving the high growth, rapidly evolving cybersecurity community with a diversified portfolio of services that inform, educate, build community, and inspire an efficient marketplace. Our trusted information leverages a unique network of journalists, analysts, influencers, policymakers, and practitioners. CRA’s brands include SC Media, Security Weekly, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, InfoSec World, Identiverse, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, its research unit CRA Business Intelligence, the peer-to-peer CISO membership network, Cybersecurity Collaborative, the Official Cyber Security Summit, TECHEXPO Top Secret, and now LaunchTech Communications.



About sirar by stc

Advanced technology and cybersecurity company (sirar), one of stc group subsidiaries, the region’s ICT and digital services provider, sirar by stc is a cutting-edge cybersecurity provider that empowers organization to take control of their cyber capabilities and digital environments. As experts in business security and privacy, we offer comprehensive solutions that help you operate online safely, securely, and efficiently. The tools we provide help organizations detect and prevent cybersecurity attacks, safeguarding your digital future and providing a shield and security from this point forward.