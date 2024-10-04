Dubai, UAE – Sinotruk, founded in 1930, the pioneer of heavy-duty truck industry in China, ranked first in the exports. Leveraging its technical expertise, the company has entered the passenger car market with its new brand, VGV (Visionable Global Vanguard). The new showroom in UAE market located in Al Qouz 1, Dubai, UAE.

VGV vehicles offer is starting from AED 73,000/-. With spacious designs and advanced safety features, VGV SUV models are ideal for families, delivering comfort and performance. And the models of pickup are attractive with its Wei Chai Engine which is the best diesel engine and manufactured by Sinotruk, delivering strong and trusted performance.

VGV offers a wide range of models, including pickups, SUVs, vans, and MPVs, powered by electric, hybrid, fuel, diesel, and alternative energy. Backed by Sinotruk's trusted reputation, VGV aims at to be the top choice for families and individuals seeking reliable, high-quality vehicles at affordable prices.

Visit the new VGV showroom in Dubai today to get an exciting surprised offer and explore the latest models. Test drive is also available on request. Click website www.vgvuae.com to know more about VGV.

About Sinotruk VGV:

Sinotruk VGV is a trusted automotive brand with a rich history of delivering quality vehicles. Known for its innovation and reliability, Sinotruk offers a range of vehicles designed to meet the needs of modern consumers, from families to professionals, all at affordable prices. Sinotruk is expanding its footprint in the UAE, offering customers premium vehicles with outstanding value.