Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – SINNAD, a pioneer provider of card processing and payment services in the MENA region and a subsidiary of The BENEFIT Company, is pleased to announce the successful recertification of its PCI 3D Secure compliance. This achievement reinforces SINNAD’s position as the only provider in Bahrain offering in-house 3DS ACS authentication services, further demonstrating its commitment to secure, compliant, and resilient digital payment solutions.

As part of its PCI 3DS certification for ACS , SINNAD adheres to internationally recognized standards for secure online authentication in card-not-present transactions. This recertification reinforces Bahrain’s strategic advancement in digital payments infrastructure, supporting the Kingdom’s broader financial innovation and digital transformation agenda. By offering in-house hosted 3DS for ACS services, SINNAD enables banks and businesses to reduce fraud, accelerate approval rates, and enhance consumer confidence — all while meeting international standards and maintaining local data governance.

Mr. Mohamed Malalla, Senior Manager of Information Security and Business Continuity at SINNAD, commented: “Securing our PCI 3DS Recertification for ACS reflects SINNAD’s continued commitment to the highest standards of payment security and regulatory compliance. This milestone not only reinforces the resilience of our in-house security framework but also empowers our clients to deliver more secure, seamless, and reliable digital payment experiences. By adhering to international standards, we support our partners in reducing fraud, enhancing service excellence, and strengthening customer trust across all digital channels.”

About SINNAD:

Established in 2008, SINNAD is a pioneer provider of card processing and payment services in the MENA region and a subsidiary of Bahrain Electronic Network for Financial Transactions, The BENEFIT Company. It is regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain and licensed as an Ancillary Service Provider.

As a frontrunner in the financial services industry, SINNAD leverages best-in-class technologies and expertise to deliver integrated, reliable, efficient, and user-friendly solutions across a wide range of services. These include card issuing, card personalization, tokenization, acquiring, fraud monitoring, contact center, and the latest value-added services — from systems outsourcing to complete operations under one roof.

SINNAD is committed to maintaining the highest standards of security and operational excellence. To support this commitment, SINNAD is equipped with PCI DSS v4.0, PCI 3DS for ACS, and PCI PIN v3.1 certifications, ensuring it meets stringent security requirements for safeguarding cardholder data. This dedication enables SINNAD to offer clients reliable, secure, and efficient solutions that align with the best global practices while supporting innovation and driving continued growth. For further information, please visit www.sinnad.com.bh

