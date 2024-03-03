Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – SINNAD, a pioneer provider of Card Processing and Payment Services in the MENA region, a subsidiary of The BENEFIT Company, is delighted to announce the promotion of outstanding employees from various departments within the organization, and two of them were promoted to Executive Management Level.

As part of the organization's expansion efforts and strategic leadership development, SINNAD has promoted Mr. Hasan Mohamed Hasan as Assistant General Manager, Business Support and Mr. Salah AlRuffaei as Assistant General Manager, Information Technology and Call Center. Both individuals bring extraordinary experience and expertise to their new roles and their appointments will strengthen the company’s executive team and support its future growth initiatives.

SINNAD is committed to recognizing and rewarding the excellence of its employees’ work and achievements. These promotions reflect SINNAD’s belief in nurturing and developing talent within the organization. The following employees have been promoted: Khalil Bushehri, Abdulaziz Mohammed, Faisal Nasser, Waleed AlMutawa, Hamad Asghar, Safeya AlMurbati and Naser AlQasimi. Each of these employees has consistently demonstrated exceptional skills, and dedication and has gone above and beyond their roles, contributing to the success of SINNAD. Their new positions will allow them to take on greater responsibilities and provide valuable leadership within their respective departments.

Rana Almaeeli, Chief Executive of SINNAD said: “We are delighted to announce the promotion of exceptional individuals. Their contributions to SINNAD have been invaluable and we are confident that their elevated roles will further enhance the organization’s performance. These promotions are a testament to our commitment to recognising the talents within SINNAD. We congratulate each of them on their well-deserved promotions and look forward to their continued success with SINNAD.”

As SINNAD continues to grow and expand, it remains dedicated to fostering a culture of excellence, innovation and professional development. SINNAD will continue to invest in the growth and success of its employees as they are the organization’s valuable assets, ensuring that they have the necessary resources and opportunities to thrive in their careers.

For further information please visit www.sinnad.com.bh

For media enquiries, please contact:

Sara Isa Haji – Assistant Manager, PR and Marketing

sara.haji@sinnad.com.bh

About SINNAD

Established in 2008, SINNAD is a pioneer in providing a suite of financial services solutions in the MENA Region. A subsidiary of Bahrain Electronic Network for Financial Transactions, The BENEFIT Company. Regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain and licensed as an Ancillary Service Provider.

As a frontrunner in the financial services industry, SINNAD leverages best-in-class technology and expertise to offer reliable, efficient, and user-friendly integrated solutions for card issuing, card personalization, ATM services, merchant acquiring and state-of-the-art value-added services suite. From systems outsourcing to full operations, along with providing end-to-end services that enable clients to enhance their operations, improve customer experiences, and drive profitability.

Committed to leading the way in digital payments and card processing, SINNAD remains dedicated to supporting clients and driving industry-wide innovation. With its advanced technology and commitment to excellence, SINNAD is redefining the landscape of financial transactions in the MENA region.

Achieving several milestones, SINNAD has been recognized as “The Most Advanced Financial Technology Company – Bahrain 2023” and the “Best Digital Payment Solutions Provider Bahrain 2023”.

SINNAD serves across the financial sector in different countries in the MENA region and certified the latest version of the PCI 3D Secure version 2.2 (PCI 3DS V2.2) Compliance Certification for its platform in Bahrain.