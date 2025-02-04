Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Operating 7 times weekly, the flights will be operated by the Boeing 777-300ER, which features a four-class cabin configuration – First, Business, Premium Economy, and Economy Class – ensuring an unparalleled travel experience for all our customers.

Premium Economy Class

Unwind in Premium Economy Class’ spacious cabin

Our Premium Economy Class offers customers a contemporary and stylish travel experience, designed to provide heightened comfort throughout their journey. Each Premium Economy seat boasts a width ranging from 18.5 to 19.5 inches, an 8-inch recline, and a seat pitch of 38 inches. Customers can look forward to an enhanced in-flight entertainment experience with active noise-cancelling headphones and a sleek 13.3-inch full HD touchscreen monitor.

Enjoy priority treatment throughout the journey

Premium Economy Class customers enjoy priority check-in at dedicated counters, as well as priority boarding. Checked baggage have priority tags, ensuring smooth and efficient travel.

Elevate dining experience with Book the Cook

Customers can enjoy a dining experience with an improved and expanded selection of food and beverage options. Customers have the option to pre-select and reserve their main course from the Premium Economy Class Book the Cook2 menu up to 24 hours before flight departure. All meals are served in contemporary stoneware glazed porcelain serviceware, beautifully presented on a linen-lined tray along with neatly tucked silverware.

Exclusive in-flight amenities

In collaboration with Out of the Woods, a US-based manufacturer of eco-friendly and sustainable lifestyle products, SIA offers amenity kit3 for Premium Economy Class customers. The kit includes eyeshades and slippers made from recycled PET material, as well as a lip balm packaged in biodegradable material.

First Class

Fly in luxury and enhanced comfort

Customers can indulge in the ultimate comfort with ergonomically sculpted headrests and plush seat back cushions designed to cradle your body. Each First Class seat is made with luxurious leather even to the footrest, and diamond-stitched so you can sit comfortably in any position.

Designed as your personal sanctuaries in the sky

First Class customers can look forward to an added privacy as each seat features a fixed-back shell design with curved side panels to provide a clear demarcation of personal space.

Stylish in-seat lighting that is optimized for a productive work environment

Intense to cool reading lights can be set to your preferred intensity whether it is for reading, working or enjoying KrisWorld. The seat features ambient lighting which not only accentuates the seat design but also serves as a night light in a dimmed cabin.

State-of-the-art in-flight entertainment system

First Class customers can enjoy KrisWorld on a sleek 24-inch HD-enabled personal LCD monitor, with video touch-screen handsets. Both eXport and USB ports are discreetly located within a leather-lined bespoke stowage compartment by the side of the seat ensuring that personal devices are within easy reach.

Fine dining at 30,000 feet

Customers can savour gourmet meals by world-renowned chefs paired with fine beverages with our Book the Cook2 service. Choose from a wide selection of meals, including creations inspired by our International Culinary Panel, at least 24 hours prior to your flight. Dine in a restaurant setting onboard with full table service, and beverages to match the food and altitude. With Book the Cook2, you’ll find everything you need to enjoy an unforgettable dining experience in the air.