Muharraq, Bahrain: As part of Kingdom of Bahrain’s celebrations of the Silver Jubilee, marking the 25th Anniversary of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa's accession to the throne, 25 Gulf Air aircraft have been adorned with the Silver Jubilee logo, commemorating this significant milestone in the Kingdom's history.

On this occasion, Gulf Air Group Chairman, H.E. Zayed R. Alzayani, stated: "The aviation sector has achieved significant accomplishments over the past twenty five years, driven by the visionary leadership and Royal initiatives that have solidified Bahrain's pioneering and historic position across various fields. Gulf Air, under the auspices of His Majesty's prosperous reign, has witnessed continuous developments with an array of strategic projects, significantly boosting its global connectivity and contributing to the growth of the aviation sector in Bahrain.”

He added, “His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain, has demonstrated a strong commitment to the development of the aviation sector as a critical component in achieving the goals outlined in Bahrain's Economic Vision 2030.”

As the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Gulf Air's aircraft will display the Silver Jubilee logo as the airline’s aircraft soar in the skies until the end of 2024, symbolizing Gulf Air’s pride of the visionary leadership of His Majesty the King, and showcasing Bahrain's rich cultural heritage to the world, including Shanghai and Guangzhou; two of the most recent destinations launched by the carrier this year, in addition to its various routes across Europe, Asia, and Africa.

