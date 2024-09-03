Deployment of over 14,000 LED to 720 schools, benefiting more than 117,000 students across all governorates in Egypt

Signify's lighting solutions improve energy efficiency and reduce operational costs, demonstrating the company’s dedication to sustainable development in alignment with Egypt's Vision 2030 .

Cairo, Egypt – Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the global leader in lighting, has announced a strategic partnership with Misr El Kheir Foundation under the "Taqat Nour" initiative, supported by the Signify Foundation under its ‘Brighter Education’ program. This collaboration aims to transform educational environments, enhance safety, and foster a conducive learning atmosphere by providing state-of-the-art lighting solutions in schools across Egypt. Leveraging the latest sustainable energy technology from Signify Egypt, the initiative seeks to lower energy consumption and raise environmental awareness, supporting sustainable development goals.

The "Taqat Nour" initiative, a joint effort by Signify Egypt, Signify Foundation and Misr El Kheir, focuses on improving educational and living conditions, promoting environmental sustainability, and boosting energy efficiency. The project will see the installation of more than 14,000 LED in 720 schools across all governorates in Egypt, positively impacting over 117,000 students nationwide.

Mohamed Saad, CEO of Signify Africa, remarked “We are thrilled to partner with Misr El Kheir Foundation on the 'Taqat Nour' initiative. This collaboration ensures that our students and teachers have access to safe and well-lit educational spaces. Providing proper lighting in schools is essential for improving educational environments and enhancing learning opportunities for students. The initiative reflects our commitment to achieving sustainable development goals in line with Egypt's Vision 2030."

Dr. Mohamed Refai, the CEO of Misr El Kheir Foundation, stated that the cooperation with Signify Egypt is considered an extension of distinguished partnerships with economic entities in Egypt. He emphasized that the ultimate goal of this effective partnership is to provide an educational environment where safety factors and modern technology are available for students in various schools in Egyptian villages.



Dr. Refai confirmed that the foundation supports the strategic plan of the Ministry of Education and Technical Education through the main pathways of the state, with full interventions ranging from infrastructure development of schools, professional development of teachers, and providing a suitable educational environment for enrolled students. This enhances the role of civil society partnerships with state institutions and achieves sustainable development

The CEO of Misr El Kheir Foundation pointed out that the foundation is launching a Back to School campaign during the current period, aiming to ensure educational continuity for all students throughout the academic year 2024-2025 by equipping them with all the necessary supplies and tools needed for the educational process to proceed with excellence.

Eng. Amal Mabadda, Head of Resource Development at Misr El Kheir Foundation, stated “We value our partnership with Signify Egypt and their contribution in 'Taqat Nour' initiative. This partnership not only brings advanced lighting solutions to our schools but also includes training technicians in maintenance, ensuring the project's long-term sustainability and success. The initiative reflects our commitment to achieving sustainable development goals, particularly the goal of providing quality education for all. We believe that a suitable educational environment equipped with effective lighting is the foundation for building a conscious and educated generation”

Dr. Saber Hassan, Head of Educational Department at Misr El Kheir Foundation, added “Proper lighting in schools and streets is a factor of safety and well-being. It plays a significant role in enhancing learning environments and improving the quality of life in the community. The 'Taqat Nour' initiative aims to improve educational conditions by providing effective and sustainable lighting for schools. The project's geographical scope aims to reach all governorates of the republic, focusing on renewing lighting fixtures in basic and community education schools affiliated with Misr El Kheir Foundation."

"Taqat Nour" initiative is part of an ongoing partnership between Signify Egypt and Misr El Kheir Foundation, dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for vulnerable groups. This initiative ensures that Egyptians across diverse geographic communities receive high-quality education, promoting sustainable development, and improving safety and security in schools through the use of sustainable energy technology.

