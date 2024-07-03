Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), formerly known as Philips Lighting, the world leader in lighting, has formed a joint venture with GILA Al Tawakol Electric, a leading Egyptian manufacturer, distributor and agent of diverse electrical solutions and brands. The collaboration aims to establish "Signify GILA Lighting Technologies," a regional manufacturing center in Egypt dedicated to producing state-of-the-art LED lighting solutions and products.

H.E. Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly met with representatives of the “Signify GILA Lighting Technologies” alliance representatives to discuss the proposed new project, including Mohamed Saad, CEO of Signify Africa, Mokhles Tawakol, CEO of GILA Al Tawakol Electric, and Sherif Abdel Fatah, Chairman of the Board of Directors of GILA Al Tawakol Electric, in attendance of Eng. Ahmed Samir, Minister of Trade and Industry, and Mr. Hossam Heiba, CEO of the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI). The meeting discussed preparations for advanced factory dedicated to lighting technologies.

The new manufacturing facility in Egypt, bolstered by foreign direct investments, will serve as a regional hub leveraging Egypt's robust manufacturing capabilities and strategic location. This initiative aligns with Egypt’s vision for industry localization and export promotion. The project aims to expand and diversify Signify’s manufacturing footprint in Egypt and the region, extending the company’s reach to Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

‘’We are pleased to launch our new venture with Signify, a company that mirrors our unwavering commitment to the highest standards of quality and service.” stated Mokhles Tawakol, CEO GILA Al Tawakol Electric “

Mohamed Saad, Signify President Africa “We are delighted to partner with a strong regional player with many decades’ of experience in manufacturing, access to leading talent, a robust supply network, and exceptional industry knowledge.”

"Our collaboration marks a significant stride toward realizing the region's ambitious growth and expansion goals. It underscores our commitment to meeting customer expectations by offering new and diverse lighting solutions with advanced technology, high efficiency, and energy-saving capabilities." Saad added.

Sherif Abdel Fatah, Chairman of the Board of Directors of GILA Al Tawakol Electric, stated, "Our meeting with the Prime Minister yielded several benefits in streamlining project completion procedures. Investors were reassured of the government's support for the private sector, encouraging increased industrialization across various domains in Egypt."

Ramy Tawakol, business development director, GILA Al Tawakol Electric added: “The newly established site in Egypt will offer a sustainable product, leveraging its strategic location for efficient delivery to customers across Africa, Middle East region, and Europe.”

‘’Our goal is to aggressively expand and level up the industrial sector in Egypt through a highly integrated manufacturing facility providing quality products, innovation, and efficiency by capitalizing on the skilled calibers and the strategic location.’’ Added Amr el Naggar, project manager, Signify.

With robust legacy of more than 50 years of experience, Gila Al Tawakol Electric is a cornerstone in the electrical industry, known for its manufacturing expertise and well-established operational capabilities and well-established operational capabilities. Coupled with Signify’s market-leading LED lighting innovations, this joint venture, will enable high-quality and efficient production at site and within easy reach of customers in North Africa and the greater Middle East.

About Signify

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT) is the world leader in lighting for professionals and consumers and lighting for the Internet of Things. Our Philips products, Interact connected lighting systems and data-enabled services, deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. In 2023, we had sales of EUR 6.7 billion, approximately 32,000 employees and a presence in over 70 countries. We unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. We achieved carbon neutrality in 2020, have been in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index since our IPO for six consecutive years and were named Industry Leader in 2017, 2018 and 2019. News from Signify is located at the Newsroom, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram. Information for investors can be found on the Investor Relations page.