Riyadh: Red Sea Global (RSG), the developer behind the regenerative tourism destinations AMAALA and The Red Sea, continues to make substantial progress in the ongoing development of AMAALA – a new luxury destination with wellness at its core, that empowers people to live longer, better.

Inspired by the purity of the Red Sea, AMAALA is redefining the coastal lifestyle with spaces designed for deep connection – to nature, to self and to community. From medical and integrative wellness and sun-drenched adventure to world-class art and transformative events, AMAALA seamlessly integrates meaningful spaces for both people and planet to flourish.

“We have achieved remarkable progress across every aspect of AMAALA, from our signature resorts and immersive experiences to essential utilities and infrastructure. Our unwavering focus is on infusing sustainability and regenerative principles into every facet of the development. Once complete, AMAALA will present an extraordinary collection of assets and experiences that will elevate wellness, lifestyle, and human connection,” said John Pagano, Group CEO at Red Sea Global.

To date, RSG has awarded more than 600 contracts on AMAALA worth nearly SAR 23 billion ($6.13bn) to world-leading partners including Al Rawabi Hassan Allam, Shapoorji Pallonji Group, DEPA Group, Alec Engineering and Contracting, Havelock One and AL-AYUNI Investment and Contracting Company. These partners share RSG’s ambition to co-create luxury and wellness destinations that are developed in line with responsible development practices, prioritizing regenerative initiatives and collaboration with local communities.

As development advances, several key areas of AMAALA are moving toward completion, each one bringing the destination closer to welcoming guests:

Triple Bay Marina Village: The Equinox Resort is now topped out and concrete structure work on the Village Boutique Hotel main building, condos and villas is nearing completion. This bustling hub will soon offer guests a haven of scenic boardwalks, waterfront restaurants, luxurious boutiques, and well-known retailers, plus a vibrant year-round events program, all set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Red Sea.

The Marina: Flooding of the marina basin was complete at the end of 2023, and contracts for the floating pontoons and fixed decks have been awarded as RSG begins placing the final touches to this stunning central feature.

AMAALA Yacht Club: All construction contracts have been awarded and concrete works are close to completion, with structural steel and MEP works now started.

Corallium : Steel and façade works at RSG’s marine life institute, which will be home to various marine research operations and visitor experiences, is well advanced and the distinctive, reef-inspired building is now visibly taking shape.

Wellness Core: Superstructures are present on 80% of the 220 buildings within this zone. Including world leading wellness resorts such as Jayasom and Clinique La Prairie, guests here will discover an environment where they can focus on mental, physical, and energetic regeneration.

Superstructures are present on 80% of the 220 buildings within this zone. world leading wellness resorts such as Jayasom and Clinique La Prairie, guests here will discover an environment where they can focus on mental, physical, and energetic regeneration. Triple Bay Central: The world-renowned partner resorts and residences in this area are well on track, with Rosewood and Six Senses surpassing the two thirds complete milestone. At Four Seasons, the landscaping, MEP and façade works are underway. Set to open their doors in 2025, these resorts are a key part of AMAALA's wellness and lifestyle ecosystem, providing guests with access to some of the world’s premier hotel, health, and leisure brands.

Ocean Golf Course: AMAALA will boast three, nine-hole golf courses, plus a further nine-hole executive par 3 course. Phase one of development will total 18 holes and is proceeding well, with all major works complete for three holes, and the remaining 15 holes underway. The courses will allow visitors to experience sports and relaxation in a luxurious environment with scenic ocean views.

AMAALA will boast three, nine-hole golf courses, plus a further nine-hole executive par 3 course. Phase one of development will total 18 holes and is proceeding well, with all major works complete for three holes, and the remaining 15 holes underway. The courses will allow visitors to experience sports and relaxation in a luxurious environment with scenic ocean views. Primary Infrastructure: Works are heading towards completion including 35km of internal roads, plus power, water, irrigation, and communications infrastructure. RSG is targeting to energize in December 2024.

Public Realm and Landscaping: RSG expects three million plants and trees to be planted before the end of the year.

In another major development, earlier this year the Ministry of Health approved the design for the AMAALA Hospital. The hospital will provide healthcare services for residents and visitors to the 4,200km2 destination.

Once complete, AMAALA will feature close to 4,000 hotel rooms across 30 hotels as well as 1,200 luxury villas, apartments, and estate homes. It will also be supported by high-end retail, fine dining, wellness, and recreational facilities. AMAALA will be powered entirely by solar energy, saving the equivalent of nearly half a million tons of CO2 emissions every year.

About Red Sea Global

Red Sea Global (RSG - www.redseaglobal.com) is a closed joint-stock company wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia.

It is a vertically integrated real estate developer with a diverse portfolio across tourism, residential, experiences, infrastructure, transport, healthcare, and services. This includes the luxury regenerative tourism destinations The Red Sea, which began welcoming guests in 2023, and AMAALA, which remains on track to welcome first guests in 2025.

A third destination, Thuwal Private Retreat, will open this year, and RSG has also been entrusted with refurbishment works at Al Wajh Airport, focused on upgrading the existing terminal and infrastructure, and building a new international terminal.

RSG is a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia’s ambition to diversify its economy. Across its growing portfolio of destinations, subsidiaries, and businesses, RSG seeks to lead the world towards a more sustainable future, showing how responsible development can uplift communities, drive economies, and enhance the environment.

About AMAALA

AMAALA is an ultra-luxury and wellness destination situated along the northwestern coast of the Red Sea in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

It stands as a unique blend of sea, sun, sports, arts, and culture, creating an unparalleled multi-generational experience. Encompassing 4,200km2 with sustainability as its core, AMAALA emerges as one of the world’s most pristine destinations.

By 2025, it will offer more than 1,400 hotel rooms and 160 residences across eight resorts. Once complete, AMAALA will feature close to 4,000 hotel rooms across 30 hotels as well as approximately 1,200 luxury villas, apartments, and estate homes. Developed by Red Sea Global, AMAALA is poised to redefine luxury wellness travel with its diverse range of services and experiences, setting a new standard for travelers.

