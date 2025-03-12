Major milestone in SIG’s journey toward decarbonizing its global operations

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Today marks a significant milestone for SIG and Yellow Door Energy as they officially launched SIG's 2-megawatt solar project in Riyadh. The project, under the patronage of Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones ("MODON“), emphasizes the importance of greening industrial cities and supporting the MODON Green Initiative.

This solar project aligns with SIG’s ambitious sustainability strategy, which aims to create packaging solutions that deliver more to society and the environment than they take. As part of this strategy, SIG is focused on reducing greenhouse gas emissions across its entire value chain, investing in renewable energy, and exploring circular economy practices that minimize waste and maximize resource efficiency.

The 2-MWp solar plant will be one of the first on-grid industrial solar projects in Saudi Arabia directly connected to an industrial plant. Covering 8,000 square meters, the solar installation will feature over 3,200 solar panels. The initiative will reduce carbon emissions by 1,300 metric tons annually, contributing to SIG’s Climate+ targets while supporting Saudi Arabia’s Net Zero Emissions by 2060 goal.

MODON commented: “At MODON, we are committed to fostering a sustainable industrial ecosystem. The MODON Green Initiative encourages manufacturers in our industrial cities to switch to clean electricity and contribute to Saudi Vision 2030. By adopting solar energy, industrial facilities can reduce energy costs, enhance their economic resilience and achieve their sustainability objectives. This project, with a generation capacity of 2 megawatts, is another step in MODON’s journey toward sustainability. However, it is neither the first nor the last, as a series of upcoming initiatives will follow the same path, reinforcing our commitment to contributing to the ambitious Vision 2030.”

Abdelghany Eladib, President & General Manager, India, Middle East and Africa at SIG, commented: “This solar project is a pivotal step forward for SIG as we accelerate our Climate+ commitment in line with our global sustainability goals. By tapping into renewable energy in partnership with Yellow Door Energy, we are enhancing the sustainability of our operations and contributing to Saudi Arabia’s green energy ambitions under the Saudi Green Initiative.”

This is SIG’s second renewable energy project with Yellow Door Energy, following a successful 304-kilowatt solar power plant in Dubai, UAE. The Dubai installation includes a rooftop solar array, solar carport, and electric vehicle charging station – demonstrating SIG’s commitment to renewable energy adoption across the Middle East.

Khaled Chebaro, Country Director for KSA at Yellow Door Energy, added: “We are proud to support SIG’s Climate+ ambition and contribute to MODON’s Green Initiative, bringing renewable energy to Riyadh Second Industrial City. Through our solar lease, we enable businesses to reduce energy costs and decarbonize their operations. Together, we are driving progress toward Saudi Arabia’s Net Zero Emissions by 2060 target and building a sustainable energy future for generations to come.”

Under the solar lease agreement, Yellow Door Energy is responsible for financing, designing, constructing, operating, and maintaining the solar power plant throughout its lifecycle while SIG remains focused on sustainable packaging solutions for its customers.

About SIG

SIG is a leading solutions provider of packaging for better – better for our customers, for consumers, and for the world. With our unique portfolio of aseptic carton, bag-in-box, and spouted pouch, we work in partnership with our customers to bring food and beverage products to consumers around the world in a safe, sustainable, and affordable way. Our technology and outstanding innovation capabilities enable us to provide our customers with end-to-end solutions for differentiated products, smarter factories, and connected packs, all to address the ever-changing needs of consumers. Sustainability is integral to our business, and we strive to create a net positive food packaging system.

Founded in 1853, SIG is headquartered in Neuhausen, Switzerland, and listed at the SIX Swiss Exchange. The skills and experience of our approximately 9,600 employees worldwide enable us to respond quickly and effectively to the needs of our customers in over 100 countries. In 2024, SIG produced 57 billion packs and generated €3.3 billion in revenue. SIG also has an AAA ESG rating by MSCI, a Platinum CSR rating by EcoVadis, and is included in the FTSE4Good Index. For more information, visit www.sig.biz

About MODON:

Since its establishment in 2001 has been undertaking the development and supervision of industrial lands and integrated infrastructure. Today, it oversees 39 existing and under development industrial cities across the Kingdom, in addition to private industrial cities and complexes.

Modon succeeded in raising the area of developed industrial lands until now more than 215 million m². These cities manage more than 7000 industrial and investment contracts and more than 6800 factories between producer, existing and under construction and establishment, employing more than 590,000 male and female employees

About Yellow Door Energy

Yellow Door Energy provides sustainable energy solutions for businesses in the Middle East and Africa. In KSA, our solar leases help commercial and industrial companies significantly reduce energy costs, lower carbon emissions and contribute to Vision 2030 and the Saudi Net Zero Emissions by 2060 Target. With over 100 solar projects in 6 countries, our dedicated team of energy experts in Riyadh is ready to help businesses embark on their sustainable energy journey. Our shareholders are Actis, the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Mitsui & Co., Ltd., and The Arab Energy Fund (formerly APICORP).

www.yellowdoorenergy.com

