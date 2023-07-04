Dubai, UAE:- Siemon, a leading global network infrastructure specialist, is pleased to announce the launch of its new innovative UltraMAX™ copper connectivity system that allows users to move beyond convention and bringing category 5e, 6, and 6A UTP systems to a new level of excellence.

Known as an industry leader in copper connectivity, Siemon has focused its years of knowledge and expertise into creating UltraMAX, bringing a fresh perspective that blends usability, quality, and performance into a sleek, single footprint that’s ideal for delivering more versatile, intuitive, and cost-effective deployments.

Designed and manufactured in the U.S. at Siemon’s global headquarters, UltraMAX includes a wide array of outlets, patch panels, and termination tools that allow users to design, configure and implement their category 5e, 6, and 6A UTP network deployments to best suit their requirements. Featuring Siemon’s innovative linear punch down technology, that guides and verifies correct conductor placement, UltraMAX outlets are fast and easy to terminate for any skill level, delivering superior consistent, and reliable terminations that reduce installation time and avoid costly re-works.

Outlets can be terminated at the work area or the patch panel using Siemon’s 4-pair impact tool, or they can be terminated with a single position punch down tool to suit installer preference. The outlets are available in keystone and patch panel mounting styles, as well as Siemon’s popular hybrid style that supports both flat and angled orientations and easy colour-coding. The slimline design of UltraMAX outlets is ideal for tight-fitting environments and each UltraMAX outlet features Siemon’s patented PowerGUARD® technology for superior PoE (Types 1, 2, 3 & 4) support.

The UltraMAX copper connectivity system also includes a range of durable, sleek patch panels available in 24-port 1U and 48-port 2U flat and angled versions that work with any UltraMAX performance level. In 2023, Siemon will further expand this patch panel line to include 48-port 1U patch panels. Constructed from high-strength steel with an attractive scratch-resistant finish, UltraMAX patch panels have a removable rear cable manager and can be purchased empty, kitted with outlets, or fully loaded and ready for termination right out of the box.

“UltraMAX is the culmination of Siemon’s many years of copper connectivity innovation and has been made possible by our decades of design expertise and state-of-the-art process automation. The result is an intuitive, quality solution that allows our customers to deploy UTP copper systems quickly and efficiently to support the growing number and diversity of connected devices and remain competitive in today’s evolving marketplace,” says Mike Boisseau, Siemon’s business leader for copper systems.

For more information, visit www.siemon.com/UltraMAX

About Siemon

Established in 1903, Siemon is an industry leader specialising in the design and manufacture of high quality, high performance IT infrastructure solutions and services for Data Centers, LANs and Intelligent Buildings. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, with global sales, technical and logistics expertise spanning 150 countries, Siemon offers the most comprehensive suites of copper and optical fibre cabling systems, racks, cable management, and Intelligent Infrastructure Management solutions. With more than 400 patents specific to structured cabling, Siemon Labs invests heavily in R&D and the development of Industry Standards, underlining the company’s long-standing commitment to its customers and the industry. Through an ongoing commitment to waste and energy reduction, Siemon’s environmental sustainability benchmarks are unparalleled in the industry, including 179 percent global carbon negativity and zero-landfill status.

Siemon Interconnect Solutions (SIS) is a Siemon business unit comprised of a team of dedicated technical sales professionals supported by Siemon Labs, mechanical, electrical and signal integrity engineers committed to solving industry and customer driven interconnect challenges. We provide custom network infrastructure solutions to OEMs, leading manufacturers, value-added resellers and system integrators. www.siemon.com

