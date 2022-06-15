The cooperation protocol will support technology-transfer and skills building to develop the workforce of the future.

The modern curricula and training programs are designed to qualify highly-skilled graduates in accordance with international quality standards.

Today, Siemens Mobility Egypt celebrated the signing of a cooperation protocol with the Egyptian Ministry of Education and Technical Education and the Chamber of Engineering Industries to establish an Industrial Engineering Center of Competence in Zein el Abedin School. The school will provide an enhanced learning experience to prepare students for the future with curricula and training on the most advanced technological and learning solutions.

As Egypt continues to focus on education as one of the key cornerstones for economic development, upgrading technical and vocational education and training (TVET) is necessary to bridge the skills gap and address the varied needs of the labor market. To achieve this goal, Siemens Mobility has joined forces with the Ministry of Education and the Chamber of Engineering Industries to formulate a Technical Education Reform project aimed at transforming the TVET system to an inclusive and high-quality technical education with long-term learning opportunities in accordance with international quality standards.

Under this protocol, the three parties will establish an Industrial Engineering Center of Competence (CoC) in Zein el Abedin Secondary School that applies the highest quality standards for dual education and training system, starting from the beginning of the 2022/2023 school year while actively supporting quality assurance, modernized curricula development, and further education of vocational training staff.

For its part, the Ministry of Education and Higher Education will be responsible for granting and approving graduation certificates for students, providing a pool of teachers and administrators, ensuring the development of curricula for the CoC’s occupations and the design and development of study programs, capacitating and training technical education staff on the career guidance and placement services, and obtaining all the permits required from the competent authorities to operate the CoC and implement its study and training programs.

As part of its longstanding efforts in advancing the technical education system in Egypt, Siemens Mobility will participate in the selection of CoC teachers and administrators following a set of criteria provided by the Ministry, the selection and admission of students, supporting career guidance programs and placement services, assessing the trainees during practical training, and participating in student assessment committees in accordance with the student assessment framework set by the Ministry and participating with the other protocol parties in approving the certificates granted by the Center.

The protocol signing ceremony was attended by key Government and business leaders including; Tarek Aly, CEO of Siemens Mobility Egypt, Peter Papert, High-speed train Consortium Project Director at Siemens Mobility, Nils Buengeler CFO of Siemens Mobility, Mahmoud Attia, Head of People & Organization MEA Siemens Mobility, and Ahmed El Saadany, Head of Education & Training - Megaprojects at Siemens Mobility.

“As part of our longstanding commitment towards youth empowerment, we are proud to partner with the Ministry of Education to provide an enhanced learning experience that prepares and empowers the next generations for the future with the highest level of skills and knowledge to address the varied needs of the labor market”, said Tarek Aly, CEO of Siemens Mobility Egypt.

Siemens has a proven history of successful collaborations to enhance and develop Egypt’s education sector. In 2018, Siemens and the German Development Cooperation (GIZ), on behalf of the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), had inaugurated Zein El Abedin School of Excellence. The joint commitment included developing the school based on the German dual education model that combines theoretical and work-based learning across a wide range of technical fields.

