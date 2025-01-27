Siemens Healthineers to launch their latest photon-counting CT scanner and virtually helium-free Magnetic Resonance Imaging platform

Siemens Healthineers, the global leader in medical technology, is set to redefine medical imaging with the launch of a transformative computed tomography (CT) scanner powered by Quantum Technology and AI at Arab Health 2025 (January 27-30, Dubai World Trade Centre). The NAEOTOM® Alpha class highlights Siemens Healthineers’ commitment to pioneering breakthroughs in healthcare for everyone, everywhere. Sustainably.

Vivek Kanade, Managing Director, Siemens Healthineers, Middle East and Africa said: “At Siemens Healthineers, innovation is in our DNA and at the core of everything we do. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of medical technology to make diagnoses and treatments more accurate and timelier. From advanced imaging systems, human-centered laboratory designs and intelligent cancer care to AI-driven diagnostic tools, we are creating solutions that enable healthcare professionals to make quicker, more precise decisions. These innovations not only improve patient outcomes, but also help make healthcare more accessible, equitable, and faster, ultimately transforming the way care is delivered worldwide. At Arab Health 2025, we will take visitors on a patient-centric journey of how we believe the future of care delivery will look like”

Siemens Healthineers has made an unstoppable commitment to transform medical imaging with photon-counting CT, now presenting the NAEOTOM® Alpha class, three photon-counting CT systems that can support diagnostic results and processes in many clinical scenarios. Proven Quantum Technology enables profound clinical impact, supported by AI-powered productivity solutions.

The NAEOTOM® Alpha class delivers precise anatomical details with Quantum HD resolution with up to 0.2 mm, and Quantum Spectral imaging in every scan enables precise functional evaluation. Address limitations of conventional CT and experience the profound clinical impact of photon-counting CT.

Making its regional debut, Siemens Healthineers also introduces at Arab Health 2025 the MAGNETOM Flow. Platform, a next-generation 1.5T Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) solution. Designed for sustainability by combining an independent magnet and low power consumption, enhancing patient comfort, contributing to greater workflow efficiency and shorter examination times. Patient well-being is pivotal to MRI examinations, promoting cooperation, more precise results and reducing the need for repeat examinations.

Adopting a patient-centric perspective, the Siemens Healthineers booth at Arab Health 2025 transforms into an immersive journey, mirroring clinical pathways in oncology, neurology, and cardiology that are navigated by healthcare providers and patients alike. It showcases how innovations in diagnostic imaging, laboratory diagnostics, and cancer therapy intersect to address the world’s most pressing healthcare challenges, including cancer, stroke, and cardiovascular diseases.

Guided by its purpose — "We pioneer breakthroughs in healthcare. For everyone. Everywhere. Sustainably" – Siemens Healthineers’ booth shows how it is addressing global healthcare challenges while advancing access, equity, and sustainability in the region. The booth will also take visitors on a digital journey through Siemens Healthineers’ collaborations with public and private healthcare providers in the Middle East, underscoring their commitment to future-proofing local healthcare systems through digital transformation, automation, and value-driven solutions.

Additional highlights at Arab Health 2025

Visitors at the Siemens Healthineers booth will also receive hands-on experiences with solutions across key fields including:

Ultrasound: The ACUSON Sequoia 3.5, the industry’s first abdominal scanning system with advanced AI, enables real-time organ labeling and measurements, streamlining workflows and delivering unparalleled precision.

Molecular Imaging: The Biograph Trinion PET/CT (positron emission tomography / computed tomography) scanner offers ultra-fast time-of-flight performance and exceptional small lesion detectability, ensuring accurate diagnostics with reduced radiation doses.

X-Ray Imaging: The LUMINOS Q.namix fluoroscopy platform and the MAMMOMAT B.brilliant mammography system introduce new dimensions in multifunctionality and patient-centric imaging.

Join Siemens Healthineers at Booth S1.C10 from January 27-30, at Arab Health 2025 to experience these innovations firsthand and glimpse the future of healthcare.

