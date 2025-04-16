Emt, a leading innovator in cybersecurity solutions and services, in association with the Cyber Security Council of the United Arab Emirates, are excited to announce their participation in the upcoming GISEC 2025 exhibition, where they will unveil the 2nd edition of the exclusive and immersive "Cyber Escape Experience." This will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre and it promises to be a key highlight for cybersecurity enthusiasts and professionals.



As part of its commitment to promoting cutting-edge cybersecurity awareness and engagement, emt has partnered with the Cyber Security Council and GISEC to bring the Cyber Escape Experience to life. This thrilling and interactive experience will challenge participants to solve cybersecurity-related puzzles and scenarios in a race against time, testing their knowledge of the latest security practices and innovations.



Key Highlights of the Cyber Escape Experience:

- Engagement: Participants will tackle real-world cybersecurity scenarios, sharpening their skills and increasing awareness.

- Innovation: emt will showcase its latest cybersecurity technologies and solutions through an exciting and fun hands-on experience.

- Learning Opportunity: The Cyber Escape Room offers an educational yet entertaining way to explore the complexities of modern cybersecurity.



In this context, H.E. Dr. Mohamed Hamad Al-Kuwaiti, Head of the UAE Cyber Security Council, expressed his strong support for the Cyber Escape Room at GISEC 2025, emphasizing its importance in promoting cybersecurity awareness and collaboration.

Dr. Al-Kuwaiti said: “The Cyber Escape Room aligns with our mission to promote cybersecurity awareness and collaboration. We believe that this can be achieved through partnerships with industry experts, and we are pleased to partner with emt Distribution and the Dubai World Trade Center for this initiative.”

emt’s CEO, Mo Mobasseri, shared his enthusiasm, stating:

“The Cyber Escape Experience is a powerful and engaging way to raise awareness about the critical importance of cybersecurity. By combining education with immersive entertainment, we aim to connect with both professionals and the wider public in a manner that is fun, informative, and truly impactful. We’re honoured to collaborate with the UAE Cybersecurity Council and GISEC 2025 on this initiative, which represents a key part of our ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility in the country.”"



The GISEC exhibition, which brings together global cybersecurity leaders, will serve as the perfect platform for this ground-breaking initiative. With the Cyber Escape Room being one of the most anticipated features of the event, emt is poised to captivate attendees and showcase its leadership in the cybersecurity space.

About Cyber Security Council

The Cyber Security Council embodies the forward-looking vision of wise leadership and the UAE’s proactive approach to dealing with various challenges posed by accelerating digital technologies through specialized and effective entities that can provide digital protection to advanced infrastructure, ensure business continuity, and the regular provision of services in all economic, educational, health and social fields.

The Council is mandated with drafting and proposing legislation, policies, and standards to enhance cyber security for all targeted sectors in the country, presenting them to the Council of Ministers for approval, and following up on their implementation in coordination with the concerned authorities, in addition to preparing, developing, and updating the UAE’s national cyber security strategy and an integrated national response plan.

About GISEC:

The Gulf Information Security Expo & Conference (GISEC) is the largest and most influential cybersecurity event in the Middle East. Bringing together top experts, exhibitors, and thought leaders, GISEC serves as the premier platform for discovering the latest advancements in cybersecurity, sharing industry insights, and building partnerships to combat the ever-evolving cyber threats.

About emt:

emt is a globally recognized leader in cybersecurity solutions, specializing in innovative tools and services that help organizations safeguard their digital assets. With a commitment to providing cutting-edge security technologies, emt offers customized solutions that address the evolving challenges of modern cyber threats.