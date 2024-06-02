

Cairo: Siemens, a global leader in industrial automation and digitalization, is pleased to announce the expansion of its partnership with Electro George, a leading player in the Egyptian market. This collaboration, unveiled during the prestigious Hannover Fair 2024, marks a significant milestone in Siemens journey towards offering comprehensive power distribution solutions.

Under the partnership expansion, Siemens will provide Electro George with cutting-edge low voltage (LV) power distribution solutions, complementing their existing medium voltage (MV) offerings. Leveraging Siemens' expertise and advanced technology, Electro George will become a technology partner for the state-of-the-art SIVACON Main Distribution Board and Motor Control Center. These solutions promise digital, efficient, and reliable LV solutions with capacities of up to 7000A, catering to diverse market requirements.

Mostafa El-Bagoury, CEO of Siemens Egypt, commented on the partnership, saying: "We are excited to unveil the broadened alliance between Electro George and Siemens, now encompassing low voltage power distribution alongside medium voltage power distribution. This expansion aims to deliver a holistic solution tailored to the needs of the Egyptian market."

The partnership signifies a strategic move towards supporting the localization strategy of the country while empowering Siemens' partnering network and expanding its market share. Through this collaboration, Siemens and Electro George are poised to deliver unparalleled value to customers, providing access to world-class technology at competitive prices and enhancing delivery times.

This initiative not only showcases Siemens' steadfast dedication to fostering innovation and growth but also underscores its commitment to driving progress and development within Egypt's dynamic energy sector.

“We are excited to embark on this enhanced partnership with Siemens," stated Mr. Hussam Sharkia, Chairman of Electro George and BICC Cables, and Founder and Chairman of Sharkia Holding Limited - DIFC. "This collaboration not only signifies a significant milestone for Electro George but also underscores our commitment to delivering comprehensive solutions to our valued clients. Electro George has proudly maintained a successful partnership with Siemens for more than 10 years, and we are thrilled to further expand and deepen this relationship. This strategic move will significantly benefit both parties, allowing us to increase our customer base and expand our presence in the region. By integrating our group's expertise in electric boards production with Siemens' cutting-edge technology, we are poised to offer unmatched value to the market. Furthermore, this partnership allows us to showcase the synergy within our group, particularly highlighting the integration strategy with BICC Cables' exceptional products. Together, we aim to provide our customers with innovative solutions that encompass both electric boards and high-quality cables, reinforcing our position as one of the leading players in the industry."

