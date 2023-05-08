Technology deployed at speed: Delivered in just 10 months, the project will enhance grid resilience and temporarily feed power to sustainable development projects, specifically in agriculture while temporarily expanding grid connection to remote areas.

Innovation in action: Siemens Energy has delivered four mobile substations as well as switchgear, AC/DC equipment and control and protection systems to the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company.

Siemens Energy, in consortium with Giza Systems, has announced the successful deployment of four mobile substations for the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company, designed to transform transmission and connectivity temporarily and quickly in key projects in remote areas.

The new substations will improve the resilience of the national grid and ensure power stability in areas that need urgent power supply to support ongoing projects, including agricultural projects.

Siemens Energy’s scope includes two 220 kV GIS switchgear, two 66 kV GIS switchgears, four power transformers (two with a voltage of 220/22kV and capacity of 60 MVA per unit and two with a voltage of 66/22kv with a 40 MVA capacity) as well as 22 kV MV switchgear, AC/DC distribution ports, auxiliary transformers and control and protection systems. The mobile substations will provide an overall 200 MVW to help transport power in fast-track mode to projects until the finalization of conventional substations for sustained power feed.

Layla El Hares, Managing Director of Siemens Energy Egypt said: “Time is of essence when delivering sustainable energy solutions. Technical solutions need to be deployed at scale to drive economic benefits.

Egypt has a clear plan to sustainably expand all its economic development sectors including agriculture and Siemens Energy is proud, once again, to be among the main partners of choice for Egypt. I’m delighted that we were able to work together and deliver the grid technology needed to help Egypt achieve its vision.” The Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company added that: “Meeting our energy demands whilst achieving sustainable economic growth hinges on our ability to develop Egypt’s energy capabilities. Put simply, there is no energy transition without resilient and connected transmission systems. Siemens Energy and Giza Systems, not only deliver outstanding innovative technical solutions, but they are also a trusted partner with a proven track record of deploying complex energy projects quickly and safely. This project exemplifies what can be done when companies collaborate to deliver real change.”

