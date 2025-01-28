Siemens and Petrokima Engineering and Contracting SAE are pleased to announce the extension of their partnership under the Siemens Solution Partner Program for the fiscal year 2025. This collaboration aims to leverage Siemens' advanced industrial automation and digitalization solutions to enhance Petrokima's offerings in the engineering and contracting sector.

The partnership focuses on delivering high-quality, future-proof customized solutions and services to customers, ensuring technological excellence and industry-leading support. Siemens will provide extensive training and certification programs to ensure Petrokima's team remains at the forefront of technological advancements. Petrokima will integrate Siemens' cutting-edge products, systems, and services into their projects, promoting efficiency and innovation in industrial applications. Both companies commit to supporting each other in achieving business targets and enhancing customer satisfaction through collaborative efforts.

This comes along with Siemens' strategy for expanding their Solution Partner Networks in order to maximize outreach and serve more markets. By broadening their network, Siemens aims to enhance their ability to deliver innovative solutions and support to a wider range of customers within the region.

Commenting on the partnership, Mostafa Al-Bagoury, CEO of Siemens Egypt, stated

"Our partnership with Petrokima underscores our commitment to providing top-quality solutions and services. Together, we will drive innovation and offer a broad portfolio of industrial automation and drives products, as well as low-voltage power distribution and electrical installation technology for industrial applications, infrastructure, and buildings."

Ahmed Aman, CEO of Petrokima Engineering and Contracting SAE, expressing his enthusiasm, said, "We are excited to continue our partnership with Siemens. This collaboration allows us to offer our clients the best in industrial automation and digitalization, ensuring we remain leaders in the engineering and contracting sector."

