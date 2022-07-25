These days conversations around cryptocurrency, blockchain and bitcoin are happening all around the continent. But when one thinks of crypto, we rarely think about the youth who will be the future leaders, traders and key users within the space.

Spearheading a youth-focused mission - cryptocurrency leader Yellow Card Financial developed a pioneering Brand Ambassador program that provides a unique opportunity for young people to learn about crypto, build career skills, educate their communities and earn money.

Success Ihumeziem, Head of Yellow Card’s BA program, says since the program launched in 2019 it has provided a great springboard for volunteers to learn and develop personal and professional expertise. The program forms part of the company’s vision to create financial freedom for all.

“The BA program opens up communities to learn about cryptocurrencies and their utilities. When an ambassador educates someone around them about crypto, they are essentially helping them understand new possibilities about how they can benefit from this “new money system, ”said Success.

The program targets students, recent graduates and young professionals who are looking for an innovative side hustle. Ideal ambassadors are proactive, quick thinkers, solution-driven individuals who want to learn and share knowledge about crypto.

To date, more than 300 ambassadors, across 10 African countries have reached over 35,560 people in their communities.

When it comes to the earning potential, Success says that “on average ambassadors earn $100 a month with the highest-earning ambassador making $1500 in a month. Collectively the ambassadors have earned over $40,000.”

Among those who have benefited from the program is 25-year-old Iradukunda Aggrey, an IT specialist based in Kabale Uganda. Iradukunda joined the Yellow Card BA program in October 2021 and quickly saw the benefits.

“The program helped me in several ways. I was able to pay my rent, my communication skills improved, and I developed problem-solving skills as well as customer service capabilities. On a personal level, the program enabled me to explore my community, meeting different people with different ideas and skills”, he said

Iradukunda’s hard work and dedication paid off when he was appointed the BA team lead for Uganda. He believes this program is perfectly catered for the youth.

“I would encourage young people to join the program, because it will enable them to improve on their real-life experience and skills, like problem-solving, working under pressure, helping them learn and acquire more knowledge of digital currency or cryptocurrency through attending to the program meetings, events, webinars”, said Iradukunda.

Another volunteer who has reaped great benefits from the program is Aaron Mondoka, from Zambia, who also joined the program in 2021. Aaron believes this will help many in being better prepared for the future.

“I believe blockchain technology will help solve many societal issues. The future (Web3.0) is upon us and it's high time we all acquaint ourselves with information about cryptocurrency,” he said.

Aaron says this is something for those who love hard work as the rewards, especially as another source of income, is great.

“From a financial perspective, the program is good if you put in your work. It is my other stream of income. For students, it can be a good source of income,” he added.

Lastly, Mukarukundo Adeline (23) from Rwanda says she joined the Ambassador’s Program after finding out about it on Instagram. Since then she has seen the personal, professional and financial rewards.

“I am proud to say that I now have savings of more than $800 in my bank account. I am encouraging other young people to join the program because this pays well. I would encourage anyone who wants to join to take this seriously, said Mukarukundo.

Africa boasts one of the world’s youngest populations giving rise to an eager and energetic workforce. The Yellow Card Brand Ambassadors program offers the youth a new, innovative opportunity that will provide a great opportunity to gain valuable skills in communications and leadership. It also provides an opportunity to earn as they educate the people in their communities.

Follow these steps to become an ambassador: a) Fill the registration form b) Go through the Yellow Card compulsory training and screening c) Get an acceptance email and begin your journey.

Register for the ambassador program today if you’re ready for an unforgettable opportunity.

-Ends-

For more information contact:

Rutendo Nyamuda: PR Office for Yellow Card | rutendo@yellowcard.io

Success Ihumeziem: Head of Yellow Card’s BA | Email: suchie@yellowcard.io

Brand Ambassador Registration Link: https://forms.gle/zEtfyHKvFqPd5DPTA