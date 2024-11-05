The Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with ADGM, the international financial centre of the UAE’s capital, Abu Dhabi.

This MOU builds upon the MOU entered into between SIAC and the Abu Dhabi Global Market Arbitration Centre (ADGMAC) in 2021.

Under this MOU, SIAC and ADGM will promote international arbitration as a preferred method of dispute resolution for resolving international disputes. SIAC and ADGM will also explore the possibility of SIAC establishing a presence in ADGM and other collaborative initiatives, including jointly organising conferences, seminars, and workshops on international arbitration in Abu Dhabi and Singapore, possible arrangements for preferential rates for SIAC arbitration hearings that are held in Abu Dhabi, and ADGM-seated arbitration hearings that are held in Singapore.

The MOU was signed on 28 October 2024 in conjunction with the 15th Abu Dhabi-Singapore Joint Forum, by Ms Gloria Lim, Chief Executive Officer of SIAC, and Ms Linda Fitz-Alan, Registrar and Chief Executive of the ADGM Courts.

About ADGM

ADGM is the international financial centre (IFC) of the capital city of the United Arab Emirates, which opened for business on 21 October 2015. ADGM augments Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading financial centre and a business hub serving as a strategic link between the growing economies of the Middle East, Africa, South Asia, and the rest of the world.

Operating within an international regulatory framework based on the direct application of English Common Law, ADGM governs the entirety of Al Maryah Island and Al Reem Island collectively designated as the financial free zone of Abu Dhabi.

ADGM is ranked as one of the most preferred and top-ranking IFCs in the Middle East and Africa region. Its progressive and inclusive business ecosystem fosters growth, resilience, and optimism, for global financial and non-financial institutions. Growing synergies between ADGM and multiple jurisdictions have positioned the centre as one of the world’s most advanced, diverse, and progressively governed financial hubs.

For more details on ADGM, please visit www.adgm.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram: @ADGM X: @adglobalmarket

