Growth driven by expanding international footprint to support growing client base

The ‘Stunning Colleagues’ initiative to attract and foster exceptional creative talent with over 580 applicants so far

Dubai, UAE: Kidzink, an award-winning multidisciplinary design firm dedicated to making schools better, is experiencing a rapid and strategic growth phase. Since its inception in 2017, with just seven employees, the company has expanded its team to 320 professionals. This remarkable growth trajectory - driven by a culture of innovation and excellence along with an unparalleled end-to-end offer in educational design - positions Kidzink for a 37% increase in team size by the end of 2025, with plans to onboard 50 more talented individuals by mid-July. This growth reflects Kidzink’s success and its pioneering approach to educational design, as well as its expanding global presence.

This dynamic growth is driven by the company’s expanding project portfolio and key partnerships with leading educational companies such as regional and global educational leaders like Taaleem, Cognita and MISK. With projects already in over 23 countries, Kidzink is also deepening its global footprint with growing teams in Saudi Arabia and Spain to support its increasing presence not just in the GCC and European markets but also thanks to an expanding client base in Asia and North America. Among the key projects the company is currently working on are Repton School Dubai’s 604-seat, 120,000 sq m campus’ performing arts center with Cognita; Harrow International School’s Abu Dhabi and Dubai Campuses with Taaleem; as well as Riyadh Schools Group (a Subsidiary of MISK Foundation,) Dubai English Speaking School, with a full project list currently spanning across the globe.

A Focus on Talent and Creativity

At the heart of Kidzink’s expansion is the company’s commitment to nurturing creative and diverse talent. This year, the firm has launched the ‘Stunning Colleagues’ initiative, designed to attract exceptional individuals who can thrive in a creative, fast-paced environment. With a strong belief in the power of youth, the campaign launched to support this current hiring drive and will continue with a focus on identifying young, passionate, and purpose-driven professionals, beyond traditional job descriptions. Beyond 2025, the programme aims to hire at least 10-15 extraordinary young people each year to join the team and develop their potential with further announcements on the programme to follow in due course.

“We’re not just looking for employees to fill roles, but for people who can bring energy, care, and creativity to our team and help shape not just our future, but really the future of education,” said Charlotte Borghesi, Founder of Kidzink. “The ‘Stunning Colleagues’ initiative is a reflection of our commitment to discovering and developing exceptional talent who, through creative problem solving, and a focus on innovative, technological and sustainable solutions will not just play a key role in our continued success but that of our clients through disruptive educational design solutions.”

The hiring campaign culminated in a high-energy recruitment event held in Dubai in late April. Over 580 applications were received, with 30 shortlisted candidates participating in hands-on challenges that tested their problem-solving, creativity, and collaborative skills. The diverse range of candidates revealed an abundance of untapped, cross-disciplinary talent, reinforcing Kidzink’s focus on finding individuals who excel in real-world challenges.

Shaping the Future of Design & Education

Launched in 2017 in Dubai, Kidzink has expanded to include offices in KSA and Spain. Through its group of companies, including KODA, the Kidzink Office of Design and Architecture, its dedicated architectural practice, Kidzink furniture and interior design, and Terralabz, a STEAM (Science Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics) design practice, the company offers complete educational design, strategy and consulting services and solutions, all under one roof. Centering the needs and dreams of learners, the company designs, constructs, and furnishes dynamic, adaptable, sustainable, and beautiful learning environments and communities around the world.

Kidzink’s and its group of companies’ culture is built around a shared mission to ‘make schools better,’ but it’s the firm’s unique approach to creativity and collaboration that sets it apart. With no traditional structures or policies, Kidzink fosters an environment that values trust, autonomy, and continuous learning. The company’s commitment to design excellence, meaningful work, and high-performing teams has not just attracted but fostered award-winning professionals from a wide range of disciplines, including Architecture, Education, Project Management, Industrial Design, Landscape Architecture, as well as Acoustics, Athletics, Strategy and Engineering.

The company also puts an emphasis on research and development, with a full research and development team including Neuro-Architect in Residence, researcher and author, Ana Mombiedro.

“We don’t just deliver spaces; we deliver experiences,” added Borghesi. “We embrace a spirit of innovation, leading with creativity and transformative ideas that push the boundaries of what’s possible in education. Our culture is about collaboration, experimentation, and making a real impact. The spaces we create have the power to shape the future, and the people we hire help bring that vision to life.”

In addition to its design projects, Kidzink is also committed to creating a positive employee experience, with an onboarding process focused on peer learning, responsibility, and mentorship. Wellness moments, open check-ins, and career development initiatives ensure that every team member can thrive both professionally and personally.

Milestones and Looking Ahead

As Kidzink continues to grow, the company has reached a significant milestone with nearly 350 team members serving a growing client portfolio.

“We’re doubling down on talent, innovation, and leadership as we grow,” added Borghesi. “Our hiring strategy is dynamic, and we’re always looking for the next generation of creative leaders. We’re also planning partnerships with top universities and design institutes to nurture young talent, offering project-based assignments, guest lectures, internships, and opportunities for postgraduate employment so watch this space! ”

