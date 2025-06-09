Saudi Arabia – In a region increasingly defined by its investment in youth-driven innovation, AFI Robotics stands out not only for its cutting-edge industrial technologies, but for its active role in nurturing the next generation of Saudi engineers and innovators.

AFI Robotics, a leading engineering firm based in Saudi Arabia, is making its mark by developing robotic systems for industrial environments. But beyond its technological breakthroughs, the company is actively contributing to a broader mission: enabling young talent in Saudi Arabia to lead the future of industrial innovation.

Founded in 2020, AFI Robotics was born from a belief that homegrown solutions could meet the region’s most pressing safety and operational challenges. That same belief extends to the young engineers, data scientists, and researchers who are emerging as key drivers of change in the sector.

“Youth are the cornerstone of any innovation ecosystem,” says Rabieh Ghossainy, Founder of AFI Robotics. “We see it as our responsibility to not just build technologies for industry, but to create real opportunities for the bright minds who will take those technologies even further. Their creativity, adaptability, and fresh perspectives are what drive true progress. If we want to shape a future-ready industrial landscape, we need to actively invest in the talent that will lead it, not years from now, but starting today.”

AFI Robotics has supported young professionals by integrating talent early in the product lifecycle, from mechanical design and AI integration to on-ground testing. The company’s internship and mentoring efforts have helped aspiring engineers gain hands-on exposure to real-world industrial challenges, including robotics for confined space inspection, sludge mapping using echo sounders, and defect recognition with machine learning tools.

Additionally, in 2022, AFI Robotics entered into a formal joint venture with King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals (KFUPM), and as a result, AFI Robotics research team resides within the university’s Interdisciplinary Research Center for Intelligent Manufacturing and Robotics (IRC-IMR), where students and researchers contribute to co-developing several advanced robotic systems, with a mandate to serve the local energy sector. This is a key milestone that underscores the company’s commitment to localized innovation.

In recognition of this collaboration, AFI Robotics received KFUPM’s Vision to Venture Award, underscoring the company’s role in turning academic research into viable industrial applications, building a strong foundation for how industry and academia can work together to empower the next generation.

With demand growing for local expertise in robotics, machine learning, and industrial engineering, AFI Robotics continues to support initiatives that connect emerging talent with cutting-edge technologies. Whether through direct recruitment, knowledge sharing, or mentorship, the company is helping shape a future workforce capable of driving Saudi Arabia’s industrial ambitions forward.

By integrating youth into meaningful technical roles, AFI Robotics is also helping to narrow the gap between academic learning and real-world application. The company encourages early exposure to operational environments, believing it builds stronger problem-solving skills and equips young professionals with a deeper understanding of the challenges facing industrial facilities today. This practical approach to learning is helping young engineers build confidence and gain experience that’s difficult to replicate in traditional training settings.

Looking ahead, AFI Robotics continues to explore opportunities to expand its engagement with emerging talents, whether through future research collaborations, knowledge-sharing forums, or expanded mentorship initiatives. These efforts reflect the company’s commitment to fostering a culture where young professionals are not only welcomed but empowered to grow. As Saudi Arabia advances its goals for local capability and innovation, AFI Robotics is proud to be part of the momentum, helping shape the talent that will support the region’s evolving industrial needs.

For AFI Robotics, innovation isn’t just about what machines can do, it’s about who builds them.

About AFI Robotics

AFI Robotics is a Saudi-based engineering company specializing in robotic inspection and cleaning technologies for industrial environments. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Al Khobar, the company develops and deploys advanced robotic systems for in-service tank inspections, sludge removal, and visual assessments in hazardous zones. It is a member of SPRINT Robotics. With a focus on safety and innovation, AFI Robotics serves the oil, gas, and energy sector. In 2022, AFI Robotics entered into a formal joint venture with King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals (KFUPM), the Interdisciplinary Research Center for Intelligent Manufacturing and Robotics (IRC-IMR), and has received the university’s Vision to Venture Award for its contribution to industrial robotics research. Learn more at www.afirobotics.com.sa