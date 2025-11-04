Sharjah, UAE: The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), through its real estate arm, showcased Ajwan Khorfakkan at the International Real Estate Investment Summit (IREIS) by Cityscape, held on 30–31 October in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE.

During the event, hundreds of delegates from different countries visited the Ajwan Khorfakkan stand to inquire about this upcoming luxury beachfront development and explore Shurooq’s vision for a refined luxury coastal lifestyle.

The two-day global investment event, which brought together over 500 delegates, 200 global investors, and 40 expert speakers, served as a prominent platform to highlight projects such as Ajwan Khorfakkan, emphasizing the importance of investing in wellbeing-focused luxury beachfront developments with strong ROI potential.

Commenting on the occasion, Yousif Ahmed Al Mutawa, Chief Real Estate Officer at Shurooq, said: “Ajwan Khorfakkan is a well-thought-out, strategically located project and the first residential development of its kind at Khorfakkan Beach. The global event IREIS was the perfect platform to showcase the vision behind this project and what it offers. Under Shurooq’s real estate portfolio, all our projects are designed to meet growing demand, whether for beachfront luxury living, wellness-focused communities, sustainable design, or smart technologies. The event, which focused on investment outlook and the future of real estate, including emerging investment destinations across the region, aligned perfectly with Shurooq’s commitment to enhancing the long-term investment prospects that Sharjah and Khorfakkan offer. We at Shurooq remain dedicated to driving innovation and sustainability in every project, ensuring lasting value for our stakeholders and the communities we serve.”

Spanning 89,100 sqm, Ajwan Khorfakkan features a unique collection of apartments with spectacular views of the Gulf of Oman and Khorfakkan’s dramatic mountain landscape. Comprising 185 beautifully designed apartments across six residential buildings, the upcoming development is emerging as one of the UAE’s most desirable destinations for residents and investors. It envisions a thriving, family-friendly community designed to cater to modern lifestyles and experience-driven living.

The project stands as testament to Shurooq’s unwavering commitment to pioneering coastal development in the region. By integrating innovative technologies and prioritizing community wellbeing without compromising on luxury and high-quality craftsmanship, Ajwan Khorfakkan not only redefines modern living standards but also set a benchmark for sustainable growth.

The emirate of Sharjah continues to attract visionary investors and residents, with the real estate sector showing significant growth. In the first nine months of 2025, property transactions reached AED 44.3 billion, a 58.3% increase compared to the same period in 2024, with investors representing 121 nationalities. Building on this strong market momentum, Shurooq Real Estate remains dedicated to delivering developments that contribute positively to both the economy and the environment.

About the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq)

Guided by the traditions of the Emirate of Sharjah and driven by futuristic innovation, Shurooq boasts a rapidly expanding and diverse portfolio of developments in six key market sectors including hospitality, real estate, leisure, arts & culture, and others, across Sharjah's western, central and eastern regions.

Shurooq's portfolio of projects reflects its mission to enhance long-term investment prospects offered by Sharjah to businesses, SMEs and startups across a wide range of sectors. Furthering this goal, the authority has been driving Sharjah's Public Private Partnerships (PPPs) through joint ventures with key local and global brands.

Through each of its focus sectors, Shurooq takes the responsibility of driving investments and creating new partnerships that effectively boost Sharjah's economy and FDI growth, working closely in partnership with numerous local and federal entities contributing Sharjah and UAE's economic standing and development.

About Ajwan Khorfakkan

Ajwan sets a new standard for luxury living, redefining modern life in the picturesque city of Khorfakkan on Sharjah's East Coast. Spanning an impressive 65,269 sqm, this visionary residential project by the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) enhances Khorfakkan's allure with six buildings housing 185 apartments, two adult swimming pools, a kid’s pool, a scenic waterfront, and a variety of amenities, dining, and retail spaces. Ajwan also boasts a spectacular 15,000 sqm water park featuring an artificial wave pool, thrilling slides, and winding water passages, adding to the coastal charm of Khorfakkan.

Ajwan derives its name from the plural form of the Arabic word "Jawn"," which describes a small bay and draws a metaphorical relationship to the distinctive location of the project, situated by the shore and surrounded by a port, a beach, and a mountainous landscape. The development is strategically located near Khorfakkan Beach and a mere 5-minute drive from the town's iconic amphitheater and waterfall. It is also conveniently situated just minutes away from the renowned Al Rabi hiking trail - a perfect destination for those seeking rejuvenation amidst nature's beauty.

Ajwan offers an exceptional investment opportunity with competitive prices for beachfront residences, providing breathtaking views of the Gulf of Oman and majestic mountains. It seamlessly blends natural beauty with elegant living spaces.

For more information, call 800 AJWAN (25926) or visit www.ajwan.ae.

