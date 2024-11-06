Dubai: SHP Portfolio – a homegrown F&B real estate advisory firm – has officially launched in the UAE, specialising in delivering tailored real estate strategies for owners, developers and operators.

As the UAE continues to witness increasing demand and competition to host world-class F&B destinations across hotels, malls, office districts and leisure destinations, the need for tailored real estate solutions to ensure sustained success in the UAE, is key.

The firm is well placed to support international operators cement their positioning in the region and guide homegrown brands in how to strategically maximise their portfolio and expansion opportunities. In line with the UAE’s Tourism Strategy 2031 to position the country as a top global tourism destination and to increase the sector’s contribution to AED 450 billion in GDP, SHP Portfolio addresses a clear market demand for tailored strategies that focus on the full real estate lifecycle.

SHP Portfolio was founded by David Richardson, the former Director of Leasing at Nakheel Malls. Over the last fifteen years, he has delivered some of Dubai’s most successful real estate projects, such as Palm West Beach and St Regis Gardens, and other prominent destinations across the GCC.

David Richardson, Founder of SHP Portfolio, comments: “The UAE is the global hub for the F&B sector, offering owners, operators, and developers’ vast opportunities to maximise their footprint. Their real estate strategy is a fundamental pillar of a project’s long-term success, and our goal at SHP is to both mitigate risks and enhance opportunities for our clients, ensuring the same level of detail that goes into creating a menu is applied to their real estate decisions.”

“Our team has comprehensive experience in shaping the whole lifecycle of a hospitality project. Having delivered 15 million square feet of leasable retail and restaurant space for owners & F&B brands, we know the industry's successes, failures, and the nuanced realities in-between.” David Richardson adds.

SHP Portfolio is already advising a variety of high-profile restaurant groups, owners, and developers across four major continents. This includes The Culinary Arts Group, led by Chef Triston Farmer, who previously played a pivotal role at Singapore’s three-Michelin-starred restaurant, Zén. The Group has two new ventures Revolver and Maison Dali set to launch in The Opus by Omniyat in Dubai at the end of the year. Additionally, the firm is working with The First Group and Permanently Unique Group, the creators behind the acclaimed Tattu brand. Another significant project is the expansion of London’s iconic Rowley’s Steakhouse into Dubai, and the popular Daikan Ramen and Daikan Izakaya concepts across the UAE. Further projects will be announced soon.

The firm’s local and holistic industry expertise aligns with the UAE’s ambitions to remain a leading global hub for hospitality, tourism, and business and is well-positioned to provide tailored, innovative solutions that drive growth for visionary F&B brands, owners and operators.

For more information or to contact the team, visit shp-portfolio.com.

About SHP Portfolio:

SHP Portfolio is a UAE-based F&B real estate advisory firm offering specialist services in acquisitions, licensing and franchising, lease and transaction advisory, lease disposals, end-user development, and portfolio management. The firm bridges the gap advising developers, owners and tenants to achieve long-term value in the UAE’s F&B and commercial real estate sector. With fifteen years of expertise delivering large scale projects across GCC and UK markets, SHP Portfolio is the trusted partner for F&B owners and operators looking to optimise their real estate strategies, navigate complexities, and achieve sustainable success in the competitive landscape of the UAE and beyond.

