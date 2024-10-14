Abu Dhabi, UAE – Shory Insurance Brokers, a leader in digital insurance solutions, today announced a new partnership with Yas Takaful, a prominent Islamic insurance provider in the region. Through this collaboration, Yas Takaful will list its motor Takaful plans on Shory’s app and website, enabling customers to access and purchase these products with ease. Shory will soon expand its offerings with additional Takaful products from Yas Takaful, including home, travel, medical insurance and other products, providing users with a broader range of options.

Shory's innovative digital platform is the only one in the UAE market that facilitates a fully online experience for purchasing insurance. By simply entering a vehicle plate number, customers can compare, select and buy insurance in just a few clicks, either through Shory's app or website. This seamless process is designed to make the insurance journey more accessible and efficient, allowing users to purchase motor Takaful from Yas Takaful and other leading providers with speed and convenience.

The partnership aligns with both companies' commitment to enhancing customer access to essential Takaful products through digital innovation. By leveraging Shory's cutting-edge platform, Yas Takaful aims to expand its reach and serve a broader base of customers seeking reliable Takaful solutions. "We are excited to partner with Yas Takaful to offer their Takaful plans on our platform," said Abdulelah Alghofaili, CEO of the Shory Group. "At Shory, our focus has always been on providing customers with a fast, simple, and fully online experience when buying insurance. This partnership is a natural extension of our vision to make insurance accessible to everyone at their convenience."



Commenting on the partnership, Shehan Feisal, CEO of Yas Takaful, said, "At Yas Takaful, we are committed to providing innovative and personalized Takaful solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. As a proud partner of Shory, we focus on delivering exceptional value, customer-centric service, and ethical financial solutions in line with Shari’ah principles. As we continue to grow, we aim to empower individuals and families across the UAE to safeguard their futures with confidence and peace of mind."

The partnership is expected to open new opportunities for growth in the UAE’s insurance market, with both companies looking forward to introducing additional products and services through the Shory’s app and website in the near future.