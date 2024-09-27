Abu Dhabi: Shory Insurance Brokers and Fidelity United announce a strategic partnership to bring a range of Fidelity United’s top-tier insurance products directly to customers through the Shory app and website. This collaboration offers exceptional motor and health insurance options, with additional products set to expand the lineup in the near future.



This partnership grants customers access to Fidelity United’s premium insurance products through Shory’s cutting-edge digital platform. The collaboration reflects Shory’s dedication to offering top-quality insurance solutions, coupled with the convenience of 24/7 digital access.



Aoun Al Smadi, CEO of Shory UAE, during a signing ceremony between both the brands said, “We are excited to partner with Fidelity United, a company known for its strong reputation in the insurance industry.” He further added, “At Shory, our mission is to onboard reliable insurance partners that our customers can trust. This collaboration allows us to provide even more options for customers, giving them access to competitive prices, flexible payment plans, and a completely digital experience. With Fidelity United, our customers can enjoy insurance solutions that are both comprehensive and easily accessible.”

Ahmed Nasef, CEO of Fidelity United was quoted saying, “Our partnership with Shory underscores Fidelity United’s commitment to delivering reliable and comprehensive insurance solutions. By integrating our premium products with Shory’s innovative digital platform, we provide customers with the security they expect from Fidelity United, alongside the convenience of 24/7 digital access. This collaboration strengthens our ability to offer a seamless experience, ensuring that customers receive trusted, high-quality coverage through a user-friendly interface.”

Shory’s platform is built to streamline the insurance process, offering features like instant policies, real-time quotes, secure payments and a spam free experience. Customers enjoy the convenience of no paperwork, no document uploads and flexible instalment payments, ensuring a seamless, hassle-free journey. Licensed by the Central Bank of the UAE, Shory guarantees security and transparency in every transaction.

Through this partnership, Shory and Fidelity United reaffirm their shared commitment to innovation and delivering customer-centric solutions within the insurance sector.

For more information, visit Shory’s website or download the app to explore Fidelity United’s full suite of insurance solutions, from car and health to business coverage.