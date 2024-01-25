Dubai, UAE – The Dubai Shopping Malls Group (DSMG) has successfully wrapped its ‘Shop, Spin and Win campaign’, held in conjunction with the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF). From December 8, 2023, to January 14, 2024, shoppers immersed themselves in the thrill of retail therapy across participating malls, seizing the golden opportunity to win substantial cash prizes.

Participation in the campaign was simple yet rewarding. Shoppers who spent AED 200 or more found themselves entered into a draw, giving them the chance to spin the wheel at the DSF main stage. The wheel of fortune presented an array of cash prizes, starting at AED 10,000 and progressively increasing through denominations of 15,000, 20,000, 25,000, 30,000, and 40,000. With draws spread across the five weeks of DSF, the campaign created 22 fortunate winners.

Commenting on the success of the campaign, Majid Al Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Shopping Malls Group, said, “We are thrilled to witness the immense enthusiasm and participation from shoppers during this year's Dubai Shopping Festival. The Shop, Spin and Win campaign aimed to add an extra layer of excitement to the shopping experience, and the response has been overwhelming. Congratulations to all the winners. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who contributed to the success of DSF.”

The campaign not only added an element of surprise and joy to the shopping festivities but also showcased the commitment of DSMG to create memorable experiences for the community. As Dubai continues to position itself as a global shopping destination, initiatives like these contribute to the city's vibrant and dynamic retail landscape.

For more information on DSMG’s upcoming campaigns please visit http://www.dubaimallsgroup.com/ .

About Dubai Shopping Mall Group:

Dubai Shopping Malls Group (DSMG) is a non-profitable, umbrella organization of malls set up under the patronage of the Dubai Department of Economic Development to promote shopping, retail trade and the mall industry in Dubai. Launched in 1998, one of the primary objectives of DSMG is to synergize marketing initiatives and provide better quality services to the visiting shoppers in the malls.

As an association of malls, DSMG is committed to ensuring that the shopping experience in Dubai is without parallel, assuring visitors that any mall that is a member of the association will provide them with the right retail experience and deliver on quality, service and innovation.