Dubai-UAE: Dubai Shopping Malls Group (DSMG), under the aegis of the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), is gearing up for a spectacular Eid Al Fitr celebration with exclusive retail offers and their signature Shop and Win promotion.

From 22 April 2022 till the third day of Eid, shoppers spending AED 100 or more at any of the participating malls can enter a raffle.

A total of AED 200,000 will be allotted to 46 winners, wherein:

Customers spending AED 100 are eligible for a blue coupon and can win up to AED 90,000.

Those who purchase for a minimum of AED 250 will be given a red coupon making them eligible to win up to AED 50,000,

Customers spending AED 350 get a yellow coupon giving them a chance to up to AED 60,000

With 15 participating malls, shoppers have a lot to look forward to and can experience the magic of Eid in true Dubai fashion.

Majid Al Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Shopping Malls Group, commented: “Eid is the most special time in Dubai, where residents and visitors from different faiths come together to celebrate. This year, we want to add to the festive fervour by giving away huge cash prizes to our patrons. Trust me when I say, there is something for everyone to enjoy at our participating mall, and we encourage the people of the UAE to come join us as we celebrate Eid in Dubai.”

The malls participating in the Dubai Shopping Malls Group Eid promotion this year include Al Bustan Centre, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Warqa City Mall, Arabian Centre, Barsha Mall, Barsha South Mall, Ethihad Mall, Reef Mall, Times Square Centre, Al Quoaz Mall, Central Mall, Crown Mall, Marhaba Mall, Town Mall, Jabel Ali Mall.

For more information, visit http://www.dubaimallsgroup.com/

About Dubai Shopping Mall Group:

Dubai Shopping Malls Group (DSMG) is a non-profitable, umbrella organization of malls set up under the patronage of the Dubai Department of Economic Development to promote shopping, retail trade and the mall industry in Dubai. Launched in 1998, one of the primary objectives of DSMG is to synergize marketing initiatives and provide better quality services to the visiting shoppers in the malls.

As an association of malls, DSMG is committed to ensuring that the shopping experience in Dubai is without parallel, assuring visitors that any mall that is a member of the association will provide them with the right retail experience and deliver on quality, service and innovation.