Bahrain - Shoo Fee Ma Fee, renowned in Bahrain for its modern twist on Lebanese street cuisine, has unveiled its second location in Al Liwan, a vibrant mixed-use development in Hamala. This new branch maintains the restaurant's signature welcoming atmosphere while introducing a sophisticated loft design that blends seamlessly with the local ambiance. Known for its authentic and communal dining experience, the restaurant continues to foster community connections in its expanded presence.

Originally established in Adliya in 2010, the 14-year-old restaurant was one of the first to bring the best of the backstreet dishes of Beirut including shawarma, manaeesh, fetta, Lebanese grills, and a large number of hot and cold mezza. Its philosophy of communal dining and camaraderie over shared dishes has made Shoo Fee Ma Fee an institution among foodies all over Bahrain.

"Al Liwan is the perfect setting for Shoo Fee Ma Fee, reflecting our ethos of community and shared experiences," explains Mohamed Alojaimi, founder of Shoo Fee Ma Fee. "Here, amidst the bustling plazas and serene green spaces, our restaurant invites families and friends to engage over meals, in true Lebanese communal dining tradition."

The grand opening was held at a private event on Wednesday, May 15th with the attendance of His Excellency Mr. Ali bin Sheikh Abdul Hussein Al-Asfour, Governor of the Northern Governorate, and featured an array of the restaurant's staple dishes. This event underscores Shoo Fee Ma Fee’s aim to offer a genuine taste of Lebanese hospitality and cuisine in a new part of town.

Shoo Fee Ma Fee is recognized for its attentive service and features an all-day dining Lebanese menu that offers breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The restaurant has earned a loyal customer base and favorable reviews for its commitment to quality in every dish as well as for its friendly and family-oriented atmosphere.

Those interested can visit the new branch between 8 AM to 12 AM on weekdays and 8 AM to 1 AM on weekends. For further information about the Liwan branch and to explore the menu, people can visit the Instagram page @shoofeemafee.bh.

About Shoo Fee Ma Fee:

Shoo Fee Ma Fee is a vibrant culinary destination in Manama, Bahrain, celebrated for its authentic Lebanese street cuisine mixed with international flavors. The restaurant offers a variety of dining options including dine-in, takeout, delivery, and catering, making it a versatile choice for any occasion. Known for its commitment to freshness, Shoo Fee Ma Fee uses only the finest ingredients, marinating them in natural citrus, herbs, and spices to bring out the rich, authentic flavors of Lebanon. With a philosophy centered around communal dining, the restaurant encourages a dining experience that is both social and cultural, making every meal a lively gathering.