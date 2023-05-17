Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Shipsy, a leading global SaaS-based smart logistics management platform provider, recently announced its plans to expand across Africa.

Since the last few quarters, Shipsy has rapidly grown its presence in African markets by onboarding customers in the courier, express and parcel, last-mile delivery, eCommerce, and retail segments. Its commitment to transform the continent's logistics operations was mirrored in its plan to onboard local talent, explore technology partnerships and boost customer service.

Online commerce is gaining significant momentum in Africa and is opening up lucrative opportunities for SaaS-based logistics management platform providers. According to the International Trade Administration, Africa is projected to surpass half a billion eCommerce users by 2025 with a steady CAGR of 17%. Fashion and electronics products are the biggest sales revenue generators, with fashion products and electronics predicted to reach US$ 13.4 billion and US$ 11.2 billion, respectively, in annual sales by 2025.

Shipsy empowers retailers and logistics service providers to respond to such critical market opportunities by automating core logistics processes. Its advanced AI and automation-powered logistics management solutions optimise routes based on business objectives and real-time constraints. They proactively address transportation risks, boost serviceability, automate carrier selection and ensure sustainable, profitable and customer-centric deliveries.

The brand is a preferred logistics technology partner to 200+ businesses worldwide. Today, a Fortune 100 exporter, the world's leading pizza delivery chain, one of Asia’s largest express parcel logistics providers, one of the original plant-based food companies, a leading 10-minute grocery delivery company, and popular online pharmacies, medical supplies run their supply chain operations on Shipsy. The platform powers over 60 million parcels every month.

Shipsy also announced the onboarding of Apoorva Kumar, former Group COO of Jumia, to their advisory team for the African market. Kumar has over a decade of experience building supply chain operations in Africa and GCC. "In the last 10 years, I have seen the growth of logistics in Africa and the Middle East with close quarters, and it presents massive opportunities. Having used Shipsy's solutions as a client before, I now look forward to working closely with Soham and the team to take it to newer heights and continue to create impact in the African logistics space," said Kumar. He is the latest to join Shipsy’s advisory board, following the onboarding of Iyad Kamal, former Aramex COO, last year.

"The growth in Africa's online commerce has been inspiring. Shipsy's technology will play a pivotal role in helping realise the objectives of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), especially with regard to reducing transportation costs and delays and improving service quality. With Apoorva joining us as an advisor for Africa, we are confident we will rapidly proliferate the African market," said Soham Chokshi, CEO and Co-Founder of Shipsy.

The global logistics SaaS provider recently announced it clocked around 100% growth in top line and established another regional headquarter in the Middle East in Riyadh. It also highlighted that it had witnessed a 70% increase in its talent pool in the past 15 months.

About Shipsy:

Shipsy enables businesses worldwide to build a resilient, connected, agile, sustainable, and autonomous supply chain and logistics operations. Its smart logistics management platform empowers businesses to significantly reduce operating costs, lower carbon footprint, enhance customer experiences, boost delivery productivity, and drive seamless cross-border freight movement. Shipsy's 350+ team is based out of India, Dubai, and Indonesia serving 200+ customers across the globe. Shipsy tracks 650,000+ containers per month, procure freight worth $150mn+ per month, and powers 60mn+ parcels per month. On a broader perspective, Shipsy has integrations with 64+ major shipping lines, 50+ third-party logistics companies, 300+ freight forwarders, 50+ customs agents, and a network of over 20,000 global shippers. To learn more about us, please visit www.shipsy.io.

