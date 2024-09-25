Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Shipsy, a leading SaaS-based AI-powered supply chain orchestration and execution platform, has been recognized as the only vendor in the “Customers’ Choice” quadrant in the 2024 Gartner Voice of Customer for Transportation Management Systems Report.

The “Voice of the Customer” is a document that synthesizes Gartner Peer Insights’ reviews into insights for IT decision makers. This aggregated peer perspective, along with the individual detailed reviews, is complementary to Gartner expert research and can play a key role in your buying process, as it focuses on direct peer experiences of implementing and operating a solution.

Vendors placed in the upper-right quadrant of the “Voice of the Customer” graphic are recognized with the Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice distinction, denoted with a Customers’ Choice badge. The recognized vendors meet or exceed both the market average Overall Experience and the market average User Interest and Adoption.

According to the Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer” Transportation Management System report 98% of customers have expressed their “willingness to recommend” Shipsy with “92%” ratings being “5 star.” In April 2024 Shipsy was also recognized in 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Transport Management Systems.

"We are proud to be recognized as the “Customer’s Choice” in the 2024 Gartner Voice of Customer for Transportation Management Systems Report. At Shipsy, we are committed to continuous innovation, helping businesses worldwide unlock their full potential for growth, sustainability, customer experience, and profitability by integrating AI, real-time analytics, and automation into their daily transportation operations," said Soham Chokshi, CEO & Co-Founder of Shipsy.

Today, more than 275 enterprise customers across logistics, retail, manufacturing and automotive industry are leveraging Shipsy’s AI-powered supply chain orchestration and execution platform. Shipsy had drastically enhanced its global presence by establishing regional HQs in the Netherlands, UAE, KSA and Indonesia.

Shipsy is laser focused on developing cutting edge AI powered solutions that include, AI co-pilot LIA (Logistics Intelligent Assistant), intelligent Route Optimization, AI-driven Allocation Engine, advanced Analytics, automated Multi-Carrier Management, Freight Procurement and more.

Access the complimentary copy of 2024 Gartner® Voice of Customer for Transportation Management Systems here and learn how Shipsy is transforming the TMS landscape at a global scale.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner is a registered trademark and service mark and Magic Quadrant and Peer Insights are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. This graphic was published by Gartner, Inc. as part of a larger research document and should be evaluated in the context of the entire document. The Gartner document is available upon request from the report. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Shipsy:

Shipsy's AI powered supply chain orchestration and execution platform empowers Shippers & Logistics companies to save costs, reduce working capital, ensure operational resilience and elevate customer experience. Shipsy's intuitive, adaptive, seamlessly integrated and modular platform leverages co-pilots, predictive and prescriptive intelligence to plan supply chain asset requirements, plan and execute transportation and improve warehousing and inventory operations, all the while making every delivery quicker, greener and more profitable. Shipsy's 350+ team is based out of India, Dubai, and Indonesia serving 275+ customers across the globe. Shipsy tracks 650,000+ containers per month, procure freight worth $150mn+ per month, and powers 60mn+ parcels per month. On a broader perspective, Shipsy has integrations with 64+ major shipping lines, 50+ third-party logistics companies, 300+ freight forwarders, 50+ customs agents, and a network of over 20,000 global shippers. To learn more about us, please visit www.shipsy.io.