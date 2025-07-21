Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Shine, a leading Saudi event staffing company, is inviting recruiters to participate in the Recruiter Challenge — a multi-round experience designed to replace traditional interviews and test candidates’ skills through challenges such as CV scanning, conducting interviews, and more.

Through this innovative approach to recruitment, Shine is inviting candidates to interview its team in an effort to find the best recruiters in Saudi. 'We’re hiring, but we don’t want to interview you — we want you to interview us,' the job advertisement said.

Established in 2020, Shine excels at providing staffing services for events and experiences in Saudi, particularly for roles that shape the visitor experience — including guest experience staff, hosts and hostesses, tour guides, and protocol teams. The company works alongside its partners to elevate some of the biggest events in the Kingdom — from Formula 1 and the FIFA Club World Cup in sports, to the Islamic Arts Biennale and Noor Riyadh in the arts, and major music festivals like MDLBeast Soundstorm and Azimuth.

Shine took the traditional concept of open days — where companies invite potential candidates for job interviews — and added an innovative twist. It began when Shine was hiring tour guides for Noor Riyadh, the world’s largest light art festival. Instead of standard interviews, Shine launched 'Shine Museum,' a themed open day where candidates memorized art pieces and auditioned as tour guides. Another example is 'Ladies Night,' where Shine transformed its office into a celebration of female talent and empowerment. Interviews took place amid pink glitter and karaoke, with many candidates calling it the most enjoyable interview they’ve ever had.

Now, in a first of its kind initiative, Shine is launching the #Recruiter_Challenge. “We’ve ‘turned the tables’ and put the power in the candidates’ hands. This experience is curated to be an exciting and enjoyable way to bring out the best in the candidate, the main objective being hiring the best recruiters through seeing them in action”, said Saud Al Hashil, founder of Shine.

“We believe these efforts strengthen our ties to the community, and allows the candidates to show their full potential. We’ve discovered there isn’t one way to spot talent. The more creative you allow candidates to be, the more they’ll shine.” Al Hashil added.