The Center’s participation highlighted Sharjah’s thriving startup ecosystem and its contribution to the UAE’s growing innovation economy.

Through its presence at both exhibitions, Sheraa reaffirmed its mission to empower entrepreneurs and position Sharjah as a hub for purpose-driven innovation.

Sara Al Nuaimi: Sheraa’s participation this year reflects Sheraa’s commitment to placing Sharjah on the global entrepreneurship map

Sharjah, UAE - The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa) concluded its participation in GITEX Global 2025 and Expand North Star, reaffirming its role as a force in advancing innovation and entrepreneurship across the UAE. Aligned with the national campaign “The Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World,” Sheraa’s participation reflected the country’s unified vision to position the UAE as a global hub for innovation and startup growth. Throughout both exhibitions, Sheraa showcased the creativity, diversity, and global potential of Sharjah’s thriving startup ecosystem, reinforcing its ongoing mission to build an economy rooted in innovation, collaboration, and purpose-driven enterprise.

At GITEX Global, Sheraa highlighted Masar Tech and Eshara. Masar Tech provided comprehensive services from prototyping and small manufacturing to full-service 3D modeling, printing, and assembly. The startup also offered training workshops and internship programs that support hands-on learning and practical skill development. Eshara, on the other hand, facilitated bidirectional communication through an innovative platform that uses a mobile phone camera to capture Arabic signs and translate them into text in real time. The platform also allows non-signers to input Arabic text or audio, ensuring clear and inclusive understanding for all users.

Itifaq and Jalebi also stood out during the event. Itifaq is a legal tech startup that automates the legal research process using AI, powered by one of the most structured and comprehensive legal databases. Jalebi, an award-winning SaaS-based cloud platform, automated and optimized restaurant operations by linking back-of-house data with front-of-house systems. Its solution helps cut loss, waste, and theft in real time, saving about five percent on food costs and driving around a twenty percent increase in gross margins.

At Expand North Star, Sheraa showcased a dynamic group of startups reflecting the diversity and innovation of Sharjah’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. Metanoa Research and Development Labs introduced a cloud-based clinic management system offering integrated solutions for screening, diagnosis, and treatment of developmental disorders such as autism, ADHD, and speech or learning challenges. Also featured were iCodejr, an online coding academy for kids and teens that makes coding fun and accessible, and Majlis Studio, an AI-driven creative agency blending strategy, design, and automation to support digital transformation.

The showcase further included Bulbul, Qode Limited, Letswork, iSchool, Ambitio, Hylo, and Twe+. Bulbul presented its scenario-based Arabic learning platform focused on practical fluency, while Qode Limited highlighted its smart digital solutions for sports, entertainment, and cultural venues. Letswork offers flexible workspaces through a single subscription connecting users to over 100 locations, and iSchool empowers K–12 students across MENA with future-ready AI and coding skills. Ambitio enables travelers to share their journeys through multimedia storytelling, while Hylo promotes sustainability by selling near-to-expiry FMCG products. Twe+ is a learning-based social platform that inspires youth to innovate, create, and grow within an interactive digital space.

Commenting on the participation, H.E. Sara Abdelaziz Al Nuaimi, CEO of Sheraa, stated: “GITEX is where innovation meets opportunity, and our participation this year reflects Sheraa’s commitment to placing Sharjah on the global entrepreneurship map. The startups we bring represent the strength of the UAE’s innovation ecosystem, driven by creativity, powered by technology, and rooted in purpose. Through platforms like GITEX Global and North Star, we continue to connect our founders to investors, partners, and markets that can propel their ideas into global impact stories.”

Sheraa’s participation in GITEX Global and North Star builds on a legacy of measurable impact. Since its inception in 2016, the center has supported over 450 startups, which have collectively generated more than USD 370 million in revenue, and attracted nearly USD 300 million in investment. Beyond these figures, Sheraa’s efforts continue to shape a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem that contributes to a sustainable, knowledge-based economy and strengthens Sharjah’s position as a hub for innovation and opportunity.