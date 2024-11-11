Abu Dhabi, UAE: Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC), one of the UAE’s largest hospitals for serious and complex care and a subsidiary of PureHealth, has announced that its dedicated clinic for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is now operational.

Having undergone significant transformation to better address the evolving needs of patients, SSMC’s IBD Service is one of the few dedicated facilities in the UAE with the latest state-of-the-art technology to offer a truly comprehensive, personalised and holistic patient journey, by bringing together multiple specialists in one place.

From the very first appointment, patients can benefit from tailored treatment plans addressing their unique circumstances, all developed by a collaborative team of experts. This integrated approach also ensures that patients can access all necessary services on the same day as their initial consultation.

The IBD flagship service provides a truly holistic approach to managing IBD. Patients benefit from a comprehensive care model where they receive individualised, evidence-based treatment plans developed by a multidisciplinary team of specialists. At every visit, patients meet with an IBD consultant who is a recognised expert in the field, alongside an IBD clinical nurse specialist and a dedicated IBD operations lead. Our patients also have access to in-house dietitians specialising in IBD-specific dietary guidance to effectively manage their nutritional needs. Recognising the mental health challenges associated with this chronic illness, the clinic integrates care from a clinical psychologist specialising in IBD support.

This collaborative care model also includes close partnerships with professionals in rheumatology, dermatology, obstetrics and gynaecology, ensuring that all aspects of patient health are addressed.

For surgical needs, the clinic boasts skilled IBD surgeons proficient in advanced surgical techniques. Our patients benefit from targeted treatment of IBD alongside a health maintenance programme that includes vaccinations, cancer screening and proactive disease monitoring. This integrated approach underscores our commitment to providing comprehensive, high-quality care for every patient.

Dr. Mohammed Nabil Quraishi, consultant gastroenterologist and director of the inflammatory bowel disease service, at SSMC, added: “The clinical facilities at SSMC are second to none and are designed to complement our multidisciplinary approach to care, ensuring every aspect of treatment is optimised during each visit. In addition to our specialised IBD clinics, this flagship service is home to an advanced therapy infusion suite for the safe and comfortable administration of all the latest effective advanced treatments, a dedicated endoscopy facility equipped with state-of-the-art equipment for precise diagnostics and interventions, and a radiological diagnostic facility specifically for IBD-related scans.

“Our active research programme includes both commercial and academic studies, ensuring that SSMC stays at the forefront of IBD treatment and care innovation. Participation in clinical trials offers our patients access to new, innovative therapies – a testament to SSMC’s commitment to prioritising patient care through advanced, personalised treatment options,” he added.

Commenting on the launch of the new service, Dr. Abdulqader Almessabi, acting chief medical officer at SSMC, said: “SSMC is invested in delivering innovative care that meets the diverse needs of our community. We are delighted to offer a full spectrum of services that consider all the elements of our patients’ health and well-being in the treatment and management of IBD. Our focus goes beyond simply managing illnesses; we strive to provide a holistic, patient-centred approach that enhances access to high-quality, compassionate care and specialised doctors.”

For media inquiries, please contact:

Salma Chalak

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City

E: schalak@ssmc.ae

Fadya Al Kathairi

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City

E: falkathairi@ssmc.ae

Afaf El-Sharkawy

9Yards Communications

E: afaf.elsharkawy@9yards.ae

About Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC)

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City is one of the largest tertiary hospitals in the UAE offering the highest standards of medical expertise for the treatment of serious and complex conditions. Established in 2019, SSMC has 660 patient beds, 18 operating theatres, including a hybrid operating room and a 26-bed neonatal intensive care unit. Supported by the latest diagnostic and treatment modalities available, SSMC offers care in 46 specialties, bringing advanced and trusted quality care closer to the UAE and the wider region.

For more information on Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City or to book an appointment, please visit: ssmc.ae.

About PureHealth

By advancing the Science of Longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world. PureHealth is the largest healthcare group in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 100+ hospitals, 300+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare as the company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind.

PureHealth’s network comprises:

SEHA – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE

Ambulatory Healthcare Services (AHS) - Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services

Daman (The National Health Insurance Company) – The UAE’s leading health insurer

The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE

Rafed – The UAE’s largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation

PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region

One Health – A network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers

The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi’s first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment

Ardent Health Services – The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US

Circle Health Group – The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK

PureCS - A leading cloud and technology services provider, specialising in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) – The UAE’s largest healthcare complex, delivering integrated complex care

To learn more, please visit www.purehealth.ae