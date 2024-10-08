The two-week-old infant was diagnosed with a rare and complex congenital heart defect known as Total Anomalous Pulmonary Venous Drainage (TAPVD)

Abu Dhabi, UAE - Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC), part of SEHA, a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East, has marked a significant achievement in paediatric cardiac care with the successful treatment of a two-week-old infant diagnosed with a rare and complex congenital heart defect. The condition, known as Total Anomalous Pulmonary Venous Drainage (TAPVD), affects fewer than one in 10,000 newborns.

The young patient, Saleh, was admitted to SKMC, the Centre of Excellence for Paediatric Cardiac surgery by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, at just three days old, with respiratory failure due the condition in which pulmonary veins misconnect, leading to inadequate oxygenation and increased cardiac strain. Under the expertise of Dr Mohammad Daud Khan, Consultant Cardiologist, and Dr Benedict Rajkumar, Paediatric Cardiac Surgeon, a multidisciplinary team performed a critical open-heart surgery to correct the defect, highlighting the team's unparalleled expertise and dedication.

"Performing open-heart surgeries, especially on very young infants, presents a significant challenge. However, the collective expertise and dedication of our cardiac team, including surgeons, anesthesiologists, and paediatric cardiac intensivists, have been instrumental in achieving this success. We successfully rerouted the pulmonary veins to the left side of the heart through a meticulous five-hour surgery," explained Dr Rajkumar.

"Our leading paediatric heart programme stands as a pillar of hope for families not just in the UAE, but globally. The unwavering commitment and expertise of our surgical teams have been key to saving more than 5,000 young lives in the past 16 years, ensuring ongoing care for heart patients and their families," said Dr Muna Al Hammadi, Chief Medical Officer at SKMC.

Following a successful surgery and recovery period, the patient was discharged in stable condition four weeks post-operation. As the largest paediatric medical centre in the UAE, this marks another milestone for SKMC, highlighting its leading role in paediatric cardiac care within the UAE and showcasing its commitment to the highest standards of medical excellence and patient-centric care.

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi recently appointed SKMC as a centre of excellence for paediatric cardiac surgery. This recognition is based on SKMC's outstanding infrastructure, highly skilled workforce, multidisciplinary resources, cutting-edge technologies, and its contribution to healthcare innovation and clinical and scientific research.

Through its subsidiaries, including SEHA, PureHealth is spearheading healthcare innovation, offering unparalleled medical services. This steadfast commitment is positioning Abu Dhabi and the UAE as a premier destination for healthcare, solidifying its status as a global leader in medical excellence and pioneering healthcare solutions.

About Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC)

Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC) is a flagship tertiary hospital in the UAE and the largest teaching medical center in Abu Dhabi.

SKMC comprises of a 441-bed acute care hospital and 16 Outpatient Specialty Clinics. Additionally, SKMC manages a Biosafety Level 3 Laboratory (BSL3) and a 125-bed Behavioral Sciences Pavilion, the largest mental care facility that provides adults and pediatric services.

The hospital has pioneered multiple innovative medical technologies locally and regionally, establishing itself as a market leader and setting new benchmarks for the sector. Major achievements include; the first Transplant Center in the UAE and the sole provider of pediatric transplant services in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the largest Cardiac Science program for pediatrics and the only Pediatric Cardiac Surgery Program in Abu Dhabi.

Focusing on our young population we lead an exceptional healthcare for both inpatients and outpatients. As the largest pediatric Medical center in the UAE, SKMC offer unique specialties such as Pediatric Oncology and Hematology, Pediatric Nephrology, Pediatric Metabolic Disorders and Pediatric Minimally Invasive Procedures. SKMC also has the largest Pediatric Critical Care Unit and the largest Pediatric Emergency Department in UAE.

SKMC is committed to providing exceptional adult surgical and medical services in its inpatient and outpatient facilities. SKMC also offers distinguished multidisciplinary Rehabilitation Services through its Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation institute.

