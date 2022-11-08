Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Office of the Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award, an initiative by Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, announced today the launch of the 21st cycle of the Award. Registration will be open from November 2022 to 30 June 2023, with the final submission due on September 2023.

This was announced during a press conference at Abu Dhabi Chamber’s headquarters, which was attended by His Excellency Saeed Abdul Jalil Al Fahim, Chairman of the Higher Committee of SKEA, and Committee Members: His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Salim Al Dhaheri, His Excellency Mohammed Omar Abdullah, and His Excellency Mohamed Helal Al Mheiri, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber.

In his keynote speech, His Excellency Saeed Abdul Jalil Al Fahim said: “20 years following its launch, the Award continues to achieve its objectives through enhancing economic and social development, and raising the competitiveness of public and private companies and establishments on a local, regional, and international level. The Award has attracted several companies renowned for their professionalism and leadership, like the Saudi company Aramco, among others.

The prestigious Award has received considerable interest, given that it is the representative of several international organisations. The Award represents the European Foundation for Quality Management (EFQM), the International Association of Innovation Professionals (IAOIP), the Global Benchmarking Network (GBN), the American Society for Quality (ASQ), and the Asia Pacific Congress on Quality Control (APQO).”

His Excellency added: “The Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award is the first Award that holds the name of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. This gives the Award further importance and value, as it represents his values, virtues, and sayings. Despite the emergence of COVID-19 which hindered the launch of the previous edition of the Award, SKEA has reflected the highest levels of adaptation and flexibility to ensure its continuity by launching its 21st cycle.”

“The Award witnessed a remarkable increase in the number of participants, equivalent to more than 30%, and an increase in the number of assessors, equivalent to 20-25%. The increase in the number of participation, and the active contributions of the local, regional, and international judging committees, reflect the Award’s successful model which places a major importance on institutional excellence. The Award has taken into account local and regional challenges, and urgent international issues of economic, social, and environmental significance. The key updates of the new approach will be announced at the beginning of January 2023,” His Excellency added.

The Chairman has also announced the launch of new categories for the current cycle, which include: Best Organization in Institutional Innovation, Best Organization in Digital Transformation, and Best Organization in Sustainability Management and Green Economy.

His Excellency Al Fahim thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, for his patronage and continuous support for the Award. His Excellency thanked the organisers and assessors for their utmost diligence, efficiency, and professionalism, and their institutions for giving them the opportunity to take part in this voluntary work, which aims to foster a culture of institutional excellence in the UAE and the world. His Excellency also thanked the members of the Award’s Higher Committee, and the jury for their pivotal role in ensuring accuracy and impartiality in their evaluation.

In the upcoming stage, the SKEA Office will organise workshops, seminars, and other activities to raise awareness about the Award, its participation guidelines, and required conditions.

The Award is set to receive applications from hundreds of companies in the UAE and the world. It will continue its leading role in spreading a culture of creativity, quality, and competitiveness by supporting and honouring pioneers of excellence in all fields. Over the course of twenty-three years, more than 1,000 winners from the UAE, and dozens of winners from the GCC, and the world, have been honored within the various categories of the Award.

His Excellency Mohamed Helal Al Mheiri, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, said: “Since its launch in 1999, the Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award has contributed to consolidating the value of excellence and supporting innovation. The Award has adopted a new approach to meet the present and future requirements, especially with the fundamental shifts that the world has witnessed. The new approach centres on improvement, excellence, and finding innovative solutions to turn challenges into opportunities. With the launch of every new edition of the Award, we take a bigger responsibility to maintain its status and develop it further to keep up with best international practices.”

