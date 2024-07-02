The leading home technology company is the first occupier to sign a lease for the new Foster + Partners-designed building and will begin moving employees into the office space from this autumn

SharkNinja already has a 25,000 sq ft office inside the Grade II* listed Power Station, and a brand and demonstration testing facility on Arches Lane next to the London landmark

50 Electric Boulevard is a dynamic addition to Battersea Power Station’s live, work, play neighbourhood, which is centred around the Grade II* listed landmark and home to over 140 shops, bars, restaurants and leisure experiences.

Dubai, UAE – Battersea Power Station has signed the first occupier at its Foster + Partners-designed 50 Electric Boulevard office building, with the $10 billion leading home technology company, SharkNinja, taking 32,000 sq ft to establish its new EMEA headquarters.

SharkNinja, best known for its Shark vacuum cleaners and Shark Beauty hair stylers, and Ninja air fryers and kitchen appliances, will see employees moving into the new headquarters from this autumn.

Expected to accommodate up to 320 employees over two floors, SharkNinja’s new Battersea Power Station office space embraces the curves of the building’s exterior, creating a flexible, contemporary workspace with second to none amenities including a private terrace and an expansive café lounge, dining and collaboration area. Modern desk spaces will be surrounded by planting and will maximise light to encourage wellbeing, while a range of state-of-the-art testing facilities for new products, such as a beauty salon and demonstration kitchen, will embed innovation at the heart of the workplace.

SharkNinja’s move to 50 Electric Boulevard, a WELL Platinum-rated and BREEAM Outstanding workplace, builds on its existing presence at Battersea Power Station. Having first agreed 25,000 sq ft of office space inside the Grade II* listed landmark in 2022, half of which is dedicated to product Research & Development, the company has required more space as it has grown, with a brand and demonstration testing facility inside one of the railway arches on Arches Lane next to the Power Station, and now its EMEA headquarters at 50 Electric Boulevard.

Dan Westley, Leasing Director at Battersea Power Station Development Company, said:

“We’re delighted that SharkNinja is expanding its presence across the Battersea Power Station estate and the highly successful global brand has chosen to open its new EMEA headquarters here. This is testament to the draw of the vibrant mixed-use community we have established and highlights the demand for best-in-class tech-led sustainable office space in London.”

Tom Brown, President of SharkNinja EMEA, said:

“This move reflects our commitment to fostering innovation and providing our employees with a dynamic, cutting-edge workspace. The expansion is another step in strengthening our presence across EMEA and demonstrates our commitment to SharkNinja’s future.

“Battersea Power Station offers an inspiring environment that supports our growth and aligns with our vision for the future. We welcome being part of this vibrant community and continuing our pursuit of excellence in product development and customer satisfaction.”

Recently completed, the 200,000 sq ft 50 Electric Boulevard is a dynamic addition to Battersea Power Station’s live, work, play neighbourhood, which is centred around the Grade II* listed landmark and home to over 140 shops, bars, restaurants and leisure experiences.

The striking curved building by Foster + Partners features state-of-the-art amenities including the 240-person ‘Light Box’ space with presentation area, nearly 800 plants, and giant skylights, creating a spacious area to bring colleagues together away from their desk, and an 1,800 sq ft communal roof garden with inspiring views across the Power Station, River Thames and the London skyline.

The typical floor plates for the BREEAM Outstanding workplace are 16,000 sq ft and each include outdoor terraces and floor-to-ceiling glazing with openable windows, while its SmartScore Platinum-rated digital infrastructure offers world class connectivity and a contactless building experience.

Prospective tenants will join a thriving office community at Battersea Power Station with over 3,500 office workers based in over 60 different companies, including Apple who occupy their new 500,000 sq ft UK headquarters inside the Power Station, and within IWG’s flexible co-working offering, The Engine Room.

