Sharjah, UAE: Sharjah Sustainable City – the first sustainable master-planned residential community developed by Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) in partnership with Diamond Developers, has announced the launch of its Final Phase during the ACRES 2023, real estate exhibition in Sharjah, offering investors the last opportunity to own world-class villas in the eco-friendly development.

The launch of the Final Phase will commence during ACRES 2023, which runs from 25 May until 28 May at Expo Centre Sharjah, where Sharjah Sustainable City is participating with its own pavilion.

A pioneering mixed-use project in Sharjah that meets the highest standards of social, environmental, and economic sustainability, Sharjah Sustainable City extends over 7.2 million square feet in Sharjah’s Al Rahmaniyah area. The 3-, 4- and 5-bedroom villas of the Final Phase villas ranging between 2,035 sq. ft. to 3,818 sq. ft. are configured in a variety of layouts, creating inspiring opportunities to minimize the community’s carbon footprint.

The launch of its 4th and Final Phase follows an overwhelming response to its fully sold-out first three phases, and the developer is offering 324 units with prices starting from AED 1.7 million for 3-bedroom villas for the concluding allotments.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Yousif Ahmed Al-Mutawa, Chief Executive Officer of Sharjah Sustainable City, said: “Powered by clean energy, providing an abundance of green space and with an affordable price range, the Final Phase of villas at Sharjah Sustainable City offers unbeatable value. At a time when global home buyers are seeking a sustainable lifestyle that protects the planet, we are proud to be leading in the field of sustainable development in Sharjah. We are deeply thankful to property owners for their incredible response to the first three phases, and we anticipate a similarly robust demand to own the final batch of sustainable villas in this immensely successful community. There is no better venue to launch the grand finale of the City than ACRES 2023 in Sharjah, the dynamic platform showcasing the very best of real estate opportunities across the UAE.”

With sustainable designs, spacious layouts optimising the best of natural light and heat, world-class amenities and cutting-edge smart home and energy management technologies, villas at Sharjah Sustainable City promote a high-quality and eco-friendly way of living.

Using thermal insulating construction materials, smart home automation, energy-saving electrical fittings and rooftop solar PVC installations, the villas are slated to deliver savings of up to 50% on utility bills for residents. Environmental sustainability is also at the forefront of its design strategies, including the Green Spine that runs through the centre of the community and supports vertical farming, reusing water for irrigation, and a waste-to-energy plant.

In addition, the community encourages an active lifestyle through world-class amenities such as cycling and jogging tracks, green parks and playgrounds, swimming pools and health clinics.

Strategically connected to downtown Sharjah, commercial hubs and international airports, the Final Phase of the City is the last chance for homeowners to be a part of this iconic development.

For more information on the project and to register interest, call 800-77272 or visit sharjahsustainablecity.ae/phase4-launch to book a visit to the Sharjah Sustainable City stand at ACRES 2023.

About Sharjah Sustainable City

Sharjah Sustainable City (SSC) is leading the global movement toward sustainable living, promoting a lifestyle that is compatible with the future. The development provides practical solutions related to food security, water and energy management, as well as natural resources conservation. The city is a joint venture between Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) and Diamond Developers to meet the highest sustainability standards.

For more information, kindly visit the website www.sharjahsustainablecity.ae

