SHARJAH:

The Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK) has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with global biopharmaceutical leader Boehringer Ingelheim to strengthen collaboration in healthcare research and innovation across Sharjah and the wider UAE.

The MoU was signed by His Excellency Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK) and Mr. Ghaleb Al Ahdab, Head of Public and Government Affairs for Near East & UAE at Boehringer Ingelheim, and was witnessed by Her Highness Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, President and Chairperson of SPARK, alongside Mr. Ousama Alhaj, General Manager and Head of Human Pharma for Near East & UAE at Boehringer Ingelheim.

The partnership will enable researchers, startups, and academic institutions within Sharjah’s University City to access Boehringer Ingelheim’s OpnME digital platform — a global open-innovation ecosystem that connects scientists and institutions to cutting-edge R&D opportunities.

Through this initiative, researchers in Sharjah will gain access to exclusive scientific tools, datasets, and collaboration opportunities with Boehringer Ingelheim’s international research teams. The platform will support co-development in critical therapeutic areas such as cardiovascular health, oncology, metabolic disorders, and neuroscience, fostering a collaborative environment where ideas can move seamlessly from discovery to real-world application.

The agreement was signed during the Sharjah Next: Healthcare Forum, the emirate’s premier platform dedicated to healthcare innovation and research. It reflects Sharjah’s growing influence as a hub for life sciences and biotechnology, connecting academia and industry to accelerate scientific discovery and commercialization.

Commenting on the partnership, Dr. Asma Mahmoud Fikri, Director of Government and Corporate Partnerships at SRTIP, said:

“This collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim reflects our shared commitment to enabling impactful research and building sustainable partnerships that connect Sharjah’s academic ecosystem with global scientific leaders. The OpnME platform will empower our researchers to contribute meaningfully to breakthroughs that improve human health.”

Ghaleb Al Ahdab, Head of Public and Government Affairs for Near East and UAE at Boehringer Ingelheim, said:

“Our collaboration with The Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK) marks a meaningful step in strengthening the UAE’s scientific landscape. Through the OpnMe platform, Boehringer Ingelheim is helping to unlock new opportunities for researchers by offering access to high-value compounds, expert networks, and joint research initiatives. Together, we are cultivating a dynamic environment for innovation—one that supports scientific progress and contributes to better health outcomes across Sharjah and the broader region.”

This strategic partnership reinforces SRTIP’s mission to position Sharjah as a key regional player in global healthcare R&D and innovation.

