Two-year partnership involves the integration of their systems through API to facilitate seamless transmission of applications for opening business bank accounts; a single contact channel at Emirates NBD, and other benefits

Sharjah, Sharjah Publishing City (SPC) Free Zone has entered into a two-year strategic partnership with Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT) region. The partnership will aid SPC to continue boosting the unparalleled convenience and appeal that has attracted more than 11,700 businesses and startups from around the world to establish their regional operations in SPC.

The first-of-its-kind free zone in the world dedicated to offering a vibrant, globally connected and tax-free base to enterprises in publishing, creative industries and allied sectors, announced their new partnership with Emirates NBD by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at a ceremony during their participation at the 43rd Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF). The signing was led by Saif Al Suwaidi, Director of SPC Free Zone, and Rohit Garg, Group Head of Business Banking at Emirates NBD.

“Continually improving upon our services to provide our clients the optimal environment for business success and long-term growth is in our DNA. Therefore, this strategic partnership with Emirates NBD was a natural step forward. Our collaboration with Emirates NBD will ensure that our clients benefit from streamlined processes and enhanced financial solutions, further solidifying SPC Free Zone’s reputation as a hub of innovation and efficiency,” noted Saif Al Suwaidi, Director of SPC Free Zone, welcoming their collaboration with Emirates NBD.

Rohit Garg, Group Head of Business Banking at Emirates NBD, highlighted the strategic importance of this partnership, stating, “We are pleased to collaborate with SPC Free Zone, a key player in driving entrepreneurship and innovation in the UAE. The partnership will leverage our innovative financial services and banking products to support SPC Free Zone’s clients in achieving their business goals efficiently and effectively. The partnership also advances our shared commitment to enhancing local service offerings and facilitating a conducive environment for business growth in Sharjah and the UAE.”

Streamlined banking solutions, API integration and enhanced service accessibility

The MoU outlines significant benefits for SPC Free Zone’s clientele, including streamlined banking solutions through which clients will have a dedicated channel at Emirates NBD for coordination of credit facilities and business account openings, ensuring efficient service delivery aligned with the bank’s internal guidelines.

Moreover, the two entities will carry out an integration of systems through an Application Programming Interface (API), enabling seamless transmission of applications for opening business bank accounts, enhancing operational efficiency for clients. The bank will provide API documentation and support while ensuring the security and confidentiality of transmitted data.

SPC Freezone will refer its clients to Emirates NBD, obtain customer consent for data sharing, and feature the bank’s branding on their digital platforms.

Continual enhancement of services

In response to increasing demand from entrepreneurs and investors from the region and around the world, SPC Free Zone also recently announced key initiatives including 24/7 support to customers and a guaranteed bank account opening within three business days. These efforts simplify and accelerate the business setup process, solidifying the free zone’s reputation as a premier hub of commerce and innovation in the region.