Sharjah: Sharjah Old Cars Club (SOCC) has strengthened its position as a leader in its sector by successfully receiving three ISO certifications renewals, reaffirming its commitment to delivering high-quality services, maintaining exemplary safety standards, and preserving environmental sustainability. These achievements were confirmed through rigorous field audits conducted by TÜV Middle East LLC.

The renewed ISO certifications align with the club's forward-thinking 2024-2028 strategy, which aims to position SOCC as a centre of excellence in the sector. By adhering to ISO 9001:2015, the club continually enhances its processes, leading to improved customer satisfaction. ISO 45001:2018 ensures that employee safety remains a top priority, with proactive risk management creating a secure and healthy working environment. Meanwhile, ISO 14001:2015 highlights the club's dedication to environmental stewardship, showing how heritage preservation and sustainability can go hand in hand.

Majid Nasser Al Bardan, SOCC Board Member and Chairman of the Strategy and Institutional Excellence Committee emphasised the strategic importance of this achievement: “Quality is more than a certification – it’s an investment in the future. By maintaining the highest global standards, we ensure that the legacy of classic cars endures for generations to come. Our commitment to preserving this heritage is reflected in every aspect of our operations, from safety and environmental responsibility to the meticulous care of the vehicles in our collection.”

He added: “These renewed certifications are a significant step in solidifying Sharjah's role as a regional leader in cultural tourism and heritage preservation. They also open new avenues for international collaboration and investment, positioning SOCC as a model institution in the field.”