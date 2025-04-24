Sharjah, UAE: The Sharjah Museums Authority (SMA) and the Africa Institute, Global Studies University (GSU), have reaffirmed their commitment to fostering cross-cultural museum learning through a coordination meeting.

The meeting follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in October 2024, marking a new phase in the decade-long success of the SAWA Museum Studies Program.

The coordination meeting aimed to explore avenues for collaboration in the upcoming 2025-2026 edition of the SAWA Museum Studies Program, an initiative dedicated to enriching the knowledge and practical experience of museum professionals and students worldwide.

The SAWA Program is currently accepting new applications, with the deadline for submission set for May 23, 2025.

Aisha Rashid Deemas, Director General of Sharjah Museums Authority, and Dr. Salah M. Hassan, Dean of The Africa Institute, and Chancellor of Global Studies University, attended the meeting along with representatives from both institutions.

“For over a decade, The SAWA Museum Studies Program, which is the first of its kind in the region, has played a pivotal role in developing national and global museum professionals by fostering cultural exchange and innovative museum practices,” said Aisha Rashid Deemas highlighting the significance of this partnership.

“Our partnership with the Africa Institute, Global Studies University marks a significant new chapter for SAWA, reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a leader in museum education and cultural heritage.”

Dr. Salah M. Hassan stated: “We are thrilled to be part of the SAWA Museum Studies Program’s evolution. This partnership not only strengthens educational and research opportunities but also allows us to bridge African, Arab, and international perspectives in museum studies, furthering the development of interdisciplinary museum education.”

The SAWA Museum Studies Program, originally launched in 2015 in collaboration with the State Museums of Berlin, Goethe-Institute Gulf Region and HTW Berlin, has engaged more than 130 participants from diverse cultural backgrounds, offering immersive educational experience in museum practices.

Through a combination of workshops, hands-on training, and practical projects, the program provides its participants with insights into curatorial practices, exhibition development, and cultural heritage preservation.

The program will continue to provide a platform for discussions on the challenges and opportunities in the museum sector, fostering dialogue and collaboration among museum professionals globally.

For more information on the program and application details, visit SMA’s official website https://www.sharjahmuseums.ae/