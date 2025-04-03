Sharjah, UAE: Sharjah Maritime Academy (SMA) has taken another significant step in its digital transformation journey by introducing micro-credentials using Educhain’s blockchain-powered platform. This initiative allows students to earn verifiable digital certifications for specialized skills and achievements, enhancing their employability and academic records.

The move aligns with SMA’s vision of a tech-driven, skills-focused education system, ensuring that students can showcase their competencies in a secure, tamper-proof digital format. These credentials can be easily shared on professional platforms such as LinkedIn, enabling students to highlight their achievements to a global audience.

Micro-Credentials: The Future of Skills-Based Learning

As the demand for skill-based education grows, micro-credentials are emerging as a game-changing solution for students and professionals looking to upskill. Unlike traditional degrees, micro-credentials focus on specific competencies, certifications, and short-term learning achievements, making them highly relevant in today’s rapidly evolving job market.

By issuing these credentials through Educhain’s blockchain platform, SMA ensures that each certificate is:

Instantly verifiable , reducing the need for manual authentication

, reducing the need for manual authentication Tamper-proof and secure , protecting against document fraud

, protecting against document fraud Easily shareable, allowing students to showcase their credentials to employers and institutions worldwide, including on LinkedIn and other social media platforms

Educhain’s Blockchain-Powered Digital Credentialing

Educhain, already trusted by top universities in the region, provides a scalable, white-labeled solution for institutions looking to modernize their credentialing infrastructure. Its Hyperledger Fabric-based technology enables the secure, digital issuance of degrees, transcripts, student ID cards, and now, micro-credentials.

"Sharjah Maritime Academy’s adoption of micro-credentials reflects a forward-thinking approach to education," said Gary Liang, Director at Educhain. "By leveraging blockchain, SMA is providing students with industry-recognized certifications that are instantly verifiable, eliminating inefficiencies in the credentialing process."

Sharjah Maritime Academy’s Commitment to Innovation

Since its establishment, SMA has embraced digital transformation from the outset, integrating cutting-edge technologies to enhance academic experiences. The academy, nestled among the scenic mountains of Sharjah, is rapidly emerging as a leader in maritime education, committed to delivering globally competitive training programs.

SMA’s Chancellor, Dr. Hashim Al Zaabi, has been instrumental in driving these advancements, reinforcing the academy’s commitment to adopting future-ready technologies.

"Education is evolving, and institutions must adapt to ensure students remain competitive in the global workforce. Micro-credentials allow us to bridge the gap between academic learning and industry requirements," said Mohammed Affan, IT Director at SMA.

Pioneering the Digital Future of Higher Education

With this launch, Sharjah Maritime Academy joins a growing number of institutions worldwide leveraging digital credentialing to offer students more flexibility, credibility, and career-oriented learning pathways.

As blockchain-powered credentials gain traction, SMA’s collaboration with Educhain sets a new benchmark for secure, scalable, and skills-driven education in the region.

About Sharjah Maritime Academy

Sharjah Maritime Academy (SMA) is a renowned maritime institution committed to equipping students with the skills and knowledge required to excel in the maritime industry. Combining rigorous academics with practical training, SMA is dedicated to preparing future leaders and innovators in maritime professions.

About Educhain

Educhain, a Canadian company operating since 2018 and specializing in digital credentialing solutions, uses blockchain technology to enable secure, verifiable, and shareable digital credentials. While revolutionizing the way academic achievements are recognized and shared, Educhain’s solutions extend beyond education to healthcare, corporates, and various ministries.

Its trusted clients include UAEU, Khalifa University, Zayed University (ZU), Higher Colleges of Technology, University of Sharjah, and the Repton Family of Schools in the UAE, among others. In recognition of its support and commitment to ZU’s digital transformation journey, Educhain was honored with an award at GITEX 2024. For more information, visit www.educhain.io.